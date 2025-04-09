News 9

Rain to ruin cherry blossoms

[Anchor]

With the arrival of spring, cherry blossoms have reached their peak in Seoul.

However, unfortunately, it seems there won't be much time to enjoy them.

Starting tonight (4.9), rain is expected nationwide, and there may also be places with rain mixed with dust.

There are also rain forecasts for the weekend.

This is Shin Bang-sil, a meteorological specialist.

[Report]

The area around the National Assembly is covered in white cherry blossoms.

Citizens, fully immersed in the spring atmosphere, are creating memories against the backdrop of the beautiful flowers.

[Lee Yong-ja/Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province: "I came out with my friends for the first time in a while. We had delicious lunch and enjoyed the flowers, it was wonderful."]

This year's cherry blossoms are expected to reach their peak earlier than usual due to the weather.

Rain, which started in the western regions in the late afternoon, will expand nationwide overnight.

The expected rainfall until tomorrow (4.10) is 10 to 40mm in Jeju Island, 5 to 20mm along the southern coast of Jeollanam-do, and about 5 to 10mm in other regions.

In Jeju Island and various southern areas, there will be strong winds along with thunder and lightning, and there may be hail in some parts of North Gyeongsang Province tomorrow afternoon.

The unwelcome guest of spring, yellow dust, has also arrived.

Yellow dust originating from the Gobi Desert is expected to enter the upper atmosphere of the Korean Peninsula along with the rain clouds, causing rain mixed with dust in some areas.

[Kang Hye-mi/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Due to the influence of the pressure trough moving over the East Sea, there will be occasional rain in most areas until early morning on Apr. 10, and there may be some rain in southern North Gyeongsang Province in the late afternoon of Apr. 10."]

This coming weekend, there is also news of rain accompanied by strong winds nationwide, making it difficult to enjoy the cherry blossoms.

Along with the rain, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with daytime temperatures in Seoul projected to be about 6 degrees lower than the average.

This is KBS News Shin Bang-sil.

