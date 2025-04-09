News 9

U.S. tariffs threaten jobs

[Anchor]

Let’s take a closer look at the news on tariffs.

If negotiations with the United States drag on, it seems inevitable that domestic employment will also be affected.

In particular, the manufacturing sector appears to be at risk, and the government has officially expressed its concerns.

This is a report by Kim Ji-sook.

[Report]

Today (4.9), a job fair was held for only three hours.

There were 1,700 job seekers for 300 openings.

[Kim Min-ji/Job seeker in administrative positions: "(A year ago) I got hired in six months, but now I haven't been able to find a job for almost 10 months."]

The growing news about 'tariffs' is increasing employment anxiety.

This is especially true for job seekers in manufacturing, which is directly linked to exports.

[Park Hee-sung/Job seeker in manufacturing: "I am worried about the U.S. tariff issues. Some of my seniors have mentioned restructuring or wage cuts due to cost-saving measures."]

It's not just job seekers who are anxious about the tariff shock.

Companies looking to hire are also facing challenges.

[Hiring manager at a manufacturing company/Voice altered: "We don't have any plans to reduce hiring yet. We're maintaining the status quo. But the company is getting nervous with President Trump's inauguration."]

Manufacturing accounts for 15% of domestic jobs.

The situation is worsening quickly due to sluggish domestic demand.

In the second half of last year, employment numbers turned negative, and last month saw the biggest drop in four years and four months.

The government has expressed the most concern over job losses in the manufacturing sector, which is most vulnerable to tariff impacts.

[Choi Sang-mok/Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Economy and Finance: "Due to the impact of tariffs, employment could worsen, especially in export-driven industries like manufacturing."]

If the tariff shock continues, it could lead to worse corporate earnings, economic slowdown, and ultimately job losses.

Of ten conglomerates, six are either not hiring or haven't set hiring plans for the first half of the year.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

