LNG and shipbuilding on table

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Looking more closely at the economic response measures, the three keywords appear to be 'LNG, shipbuilding, and trade balance.'



To appease the United States, which claims 'trade imbalance,' the plan is to expand LNG imports, while leveraging our strength in the shipbuilding industry.



Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the story.



[Report]



The so-called Alaska project involves building an export LNG pipeline connecting northern and southern Alaska.



President Trump has repeatedly pressured South Korea to participate.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States/Apr. 4: "Japan, South Korea, and other nations want to be our partner with investments of trillions of dollars each."]



The reason the government first mentioned the possibility of participating in this project is due to the U.S. demand to put any cards on the table for mutual tariff reduction negotiations.



[Cheong In-kyo/Head of Trade Negotiation Bureau, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "The LNG project in Alaska is an important part, and shipbuilding is one of the areas that the U.S. is most interested in, so we can certainly bring it to the negotiation table..."]



Information sharing and document review between the South Korean and U.S. governments have already begun.



However, corporate participation and project progress will take a significant amount of time.



The government also plans to propose increasing imports of U.S. LNG.



From our perspective, there is additional import capacity, and it is a realistic alternative to resolve the trade balance issue with the U.S.



[Lee Tae-ho/Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: "By increasing such (U.S. energy) imports, we can reduce the trade surplus in a direction that the U.S. is considering..."]



The shipbuilding industry, which encompasses both commercial and military vessels, is also considered an important negotiation card.



Aligning with President Trump's goal of revitalizing the U.S. shipbuilding industry can also highlight the value of our alliance.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: "A task force related to the shipbuilding industry has been formed at the White House and it is in consultation with our side."]



The government stated that responding in a retaliatory manner to U.S. tariffs could lead to greater self-harm, and they will approach negotiations with all possibilities open.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!