[Exclusive] Seoul Metro scandal

[Anchor]



KBS has previously reported allegations that a Seoul Metro employee acted inappropriately toward a job-seeking applicant.



Now, KBS has learned through exclusive reporting that this employee admitted during an internal investigation to engaging in similar conduct in the past.



This raises the possibility that there may be more victims.



This is a special report by Kim Seong-soo.



[Report]



A current Seoul Metro employee allegedly made inappropriate demands of a job seeker under the guise of offering employment advice.



[Kim ○○/Victim: "(During a video call) I was told to get completely undressed and only wear underwear while being sprayed with water."]



The victim was not the only one.



According to KBS's investigation, the employee stated during the internal investigation, "I made them shower as a way to say 'get a grip'" and admitted to engaging in similar acts with other applicants in the past.



In group chats among job seekers, others also came forward with accounts, such as “I was also told to kneel” and “I’m afraid the video I sent might be used in deepfakes.”



However, the employee has only been suspended from their position so far.



This is reminiscent of the 2022 Sindang Station murder case.



The perpetrator, Jeon Joo-hwan, committed the crime while being suspended from their position.



[Kim Sang-beom/Former President of Seoul Metro/Sept. 2022: "The employees did not notice any signs of such (criminal) behavior. We were also unaware of these things."]



At the time, Seoul Metro pledged strong disciplinary action against sexual misconduct—but the pledge seems to have fallen flat.



In the past five years, there have been 23 sexual misconduct cases at Seoul Metro.



Victims have included not only passengers and civilians but also coworkers.



Yet only five offenders received severe disciplinary action such as dismissal or termination.



[Lee Kwang-hee/Public Administration and Security Committee Member/Democratic Party: “If there is a structurally enabling atmosphere that blocks self-correction, then strong external oversight is necessary.”]



Seoul Metro insists it enforces a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct and applies strict disciplinary measures. However, even this year, an employee was caught illegally filming a coworker.



This is Kim Seong-soo from KBS News.



