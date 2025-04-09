Lee resigns from party leadership

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, will step down from his position and officially announce his candidacy for the presidential election tomorrow (Apr. 10).



Kim Dong-yeon, the governor of Gyeonggi Province from the non-mainstream faction, has also declared his candidacy while promising a constitutional amendment to shorten his term.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung presided over the last Supreme Council meeting.



He has formalized his presidential candidacy by stepping down from his leadership position.



[Lee Jae-myung/Former Democratic Party leader: "I am grateful for being able to serve as the party leader for three years with some achievements."]



He will announce his candidacy through a video message tomorrow and will present his campaign team along with his presidential policy vision at the National Assembly the day after tomorrow (Apr. 11).



Kim Dong-yeon, the governor of Gyeonggi Province, has embarked on a business trip to respond to the tariff crisis from the U.S.



He declared his candidacy for the presidential election, stating that what's needed is a change beyond a mere regime shift.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Province Governor: "It is time to revive the collapsing economy and livelihoods. I, Kim Dong-yeon, can do it."]



He has set forth the slogan "A Country for All, A Developed Nation for My Life," promising to shorten the presidential term to three years and invest 400 trillion won in climate industries and ten major corporate cities as part of an economic grand coalition.



Former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan visited former President Moon Jae-in.



He reported that there was a request for him to develop policies to gain support from the centrist voters.



[Kim Du-kwan/Democratic Party former lawmaker: "(Former President Moon) expressed hope that as a presidential candidate, I would pay attention to the fact that regions are being marginalized due to the development strategy centered on the metropolitan area..."]



Former Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has expressed his intention not to participate in the Democratic Party's primary.



He stated that he would not participate unless it is a fully inclusive national primary, but clarified that this does not mean he is ruling out a presidential run.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



