Jonny Kim reaches space station

[Anchor]



Jonny Kim, the astronaut who has taken on a mission at the International Space Station as the first Korean American, is receiving significant attention.



Before becoming a NASA astronaut, he had an impressive background, but he also shared the difficult stories hidden behind it.



Reporter Hong Jin-ah reports.



[Report]



Just five hours after leaving Earth aboard the spacecraft, the hatch of the International Space Station opens, and the astronauts float in.



[Control Center Official: "NASA's Jonny Kim arriving at the International Space Station."]



This is the first moment a Korean American astronaut has entered the space station on an official mission.



[Jonny Kim/Korean American Astronaut: "Thank you so much. It was the trip of a lifetime and am honored to be here."]



Born in 1984 in Los Angeles, USA, as the child of Korean immigrants, Jonny Kim served in the U.S. Navy SEAL after graduating from high school.



He later graduated from Harvard Medical School and became a doctor, completing training as a naval pilot as well.



In 2017, he was selected as a NASA astronaut.



U.S. media highlighted Jonny Kim's achievements with a joking remark, "Don't tell mom about this overachiever."



However, behind his impressive background, Jonny Kim confessed that he had a troubled childhood marked by domestic violence.



He stated, "Even if you are born with a bad hand, you can carve out your own path."



[Jonny Kim/Korean American Astronaut: "I lacked a lot of things but the biggest thing I lacked was confidence. I wake up every day and I think about the opportunities I've had. It's hard for me to believe that I'm that same person."]



Jonny Kim is scheduled to carry out scientific investigations and other missions over the next eight months before returning to Earth in December.



This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.



