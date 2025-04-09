PPP sees rising candidacies

동영상 고정 취소

Presidential bids are pouring in from within the People Power Party.



Former Minister of Employment and Labor Kim Moon-soo officially announced his candidacy today (4.9) at the National Assembly, and Gyeongbuk Governor Lee Cheol-woo and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok also declared their intentions to run.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



Yesterday (4.8), former Minister Kim Moon-soo resigned from his ministerial position.



He submitted his application to join the People Power Party and held a press conference to declare his presidential run.



He directly targeted former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, claiming that corrupt politicians have ruined the country and now speak the loudest.



[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "I, Kim Moon-soo, will definitely correct the Democratic Party of Lee Jae-myung, which is leading South Korea into chaos and destruction with lies and sweet talk."]



He also dismissed concerns about the party's centrist appeal.



He emphasized that working for and caring for the weak is what centrism is about, claiming that no politician understands the lives of the weak as well as he does.



Other regional leaders are also entering the race.



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is expected to announce his candidacy this weekend.



He is considering a location that represents his key policy focus of “standing with the vulnerable.”



[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: “Future pledges will emerge in various policy areas, but the focus will be heavily on accompanying and supporting the disadvantaged.”]



Gyeongbuk Governor Lee Cheol-woo stated that he would change the country's constitution with the spirit of Park Chung-hee, while Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok declared he would become a president of constitutional reform and people's livelihood.



Lee Jun-seok, a member of the Reform Party in the broader conservative camp, visited the conservative stronghold of Daegu.



[Lee Jun-seok/Reform Party Member: “There’s growing talk that Democratic leader Lee Jae-myung is on the brink of taking the presidency. I will not stand by and let that happen.”]



With no clear front-runner and no finalized primary rules, the number of presidential hopefuls in the People Power Party is expected to approach 20.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



