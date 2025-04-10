News 9

Land for wildfire victims

[Anchor]

Many helping hands have reached out for the victims who lost their homes in this large wildfire.

Among them, there are neighbors who even offered their land.

They gave up their garlic fields to build temporary housing.

Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the story.

[Report]

Work is underway to level the ground in an empty lot.

This is where 17 temporary houses for residents who lost their homes in the wildfire will be built.

The 1,900 square meter land was a garlic field that was just a month away from harvest two weeks ago.

The owner of the field willingly plowed out the garlic to provide a site for the villagers who are victims of the disaster.

The farmer, who gave up a year’s worth of harvest, shared all the green garlic he had harvested just before the ground preparation work with the residents.

[Ma Seong-hwan/Farmer from Ha-hwa 1-ri, Uiseong-gun, Gyeongbuk: "I felt very bad, so I decided to give up the garlic harvest and provide temporary residence to help, even a little."]

In this mountain village, eight temporary houses are scheduled to be installed.

The mountain road was so steep and narrow that it was nearly impossible for a 15-ton truck carrying temporary housing to pass.

To solve this, about one meter of private land adjacent to the road was cut away to widen the path.

The landowner, who generously offered the land, is also a victim of the recent wildfire.

[Kim Wae-han/Landowner from Okdong, Andong, Gyeongbuk: "(If I don't give up the land for the road) what can we do? Everyone in the village is at the shelter. Of course I had to help."]

This has been a great help to the victims who have no place to stay immediately.

[Kim Jeong-dong/Head of Daegok 2-ri, Andong, Gyeongbuk: "We are grateful. If the landowner didn't provide the road, we would have to place the temporary houses somewhere else."]

Over 4,200 houses have been lost in the Gyeongbuk region due to the wildfire.

Of the roughly 2,900 temporary housing units planned, nearly half still lack suitable locations.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.

