Acting president's court picks

Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk reported for duty for the first time today (4.9).



It has been over 100 days since he was nominated as a candidate along with Justices Jo Han-chang and Jung Gye-seon by the National Assembly last December.



Although there were controversies regarding ideological bias, the reason the acting president delayed the appointment until now was that 'there was no agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.'



Now, the Constitutional Court has filled its nine-member quota, becoming what is referred to as a 'complete body.'



However, next week, the terms of two justices appointed by the president will end again.



There is intense controversy surrounding the recent nomination of two candidates to succeed these justices by Acting President Han Duck-soo yesterday (4.8).



The key issues are whether the acting president's exercise of the nomination power is legitimate and whether a candidate who has been charged with insurrection-related allegations is qualified.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has more.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo mentioned the 'spirit of the Constitution' when he rejected the appointment of three candidates for Constitutional Court justices from the National Assembly last December.



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/2024.12.26: "The consistent spirit contained in our Constitution and laws is that the acting president should refrain from exercising significant inherent powers of the president, including the appointment of constitutional institutions."]



However, this same acting president has now swiftly nominated two candidates for the president's quota of Constitutional Court justices following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.



It is interpreted that the acting president believes he can broadly exercise the powers and roles of the president because the position is vacant due to the impeachment.



According to the Constitution, three of the nine justices of the Constitutional Court can be directly nominated and appointed by the president.



However, there are no specific regulations on whether this power can be exercised by an acting president instead of the president.



Other constitutional provisions only state that when the president is unable to perform duties due to vacancy, the Prime Minister and others will sequentially act in place of the president.



The 'Korea Law Professors Association,' composed of over 1,600 law professors nationwide, criticized this as a "serious unconstitutional act that preemptively usurps the powers of a future elected president."



More than 100 constitutional scholars have also pointed out that this constitutes "grounds for impeachment."



A constitutional petition has been filed requesting confirmation of unconstitutionality, along with an application for a provisional injunction to suspend the effect of the nominations.



The qualifications of the candidates nominated by the acting president are also under scrutiny.



Candidate Lee Wan-kyu, who is currently the head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, had a meeting with former President Yoon and others the day after the 12.3 emergency martial law was declared.



There are concerns about whether a candidate who is currently under investigation by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for allegedly conspiring to destroy evidence is qualified to uphold the Constitution.



KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



