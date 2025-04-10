News 9

Acting president's court picks

입력 2025.04.10 (00:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk reported for duty for the first time today (4.9).

It has been over 100 days since he was nominated as a candidate along with Justices Jo Han-chang and Jung Gye-seon by the National Assembly last December.

Although there were controversies regarding ideological bias, the reason the acting president delayed the appointment until now was that 'there was no agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.'

Now, the Constitutional Court has filled its nine-member quota, becoming what is referred to as a 'complete body.'

However, next week, the terms of two justices appointed by the president will end again.

There is intense controversy surrounding the recent nomination of two candidates to succeed these justices by Acting President Han Duck-soo yesterday (4.8).

The key issues are whether the acting president's exercise of the nomination power is legitimate and whether a candidate who has been charged with insurrection-related allegations is qualified.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has more.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo mentioned the 'spirit of the Constitution' when he rejected the appointment of three candidates for Constitutional Court justices from the National Assembly last December.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/2024.12.26: "The consistent spirit contained in our Constitution and laws is that the acting president should refrain from exercising significant inherent powers of the president, including the appointment of constitutional institutions."]

However, this same acting president has now swiftly nominated two candidates for the president's quota of Constitutional Court justices following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

It is interpreted that the acting president believes he can broadly exercise the powers and roles of the president because the position is vacant due to the impeachment.

According to the Constitution, three of the nine justices of the Constitutional Court can be directly nominated and appointed by the president.

However, there are no specific regulations on whether this power can be exercised by an acting president instead of the president.

Other constitutional provisions only state that when the president is unable to perform duties due to vacancy, the Prime Minister and others will sequentially act in place of the president.

The 'Korea Law Professors Association,' composed of over 1,600 law professors nationwide, criticized this as a "serious unconstitutional act that preemptively usurps the powers of a future elected president."

More than 100 constitutional scholars have also pointed out that this constitutes "grounds for impeachment."

A constitutional petition has been filed requesting confirmation of unconstitutionality, along with an application for a provisional injunction to suspend the effect of the nominations.

The qualifications of the candidates nominated by the acting president are also under scrutiny.

Candidate Lee Wan-kyu, who is currently the head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, had a meeting with former President Yoon and others the day after the 12.3 emergency martial law was declared.

There are concerns about whether a candidate who is currently under investigation by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for allegedly conspiring to destroy evidence is qualified to uphold the Constitution.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Acting president's court picks
    • 입력 2025-04-10 00:29:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

Constitutional Court Justice Ma Eun-hyuk reported for duty for the first time today (4.9).

It has been over 100 days since he was nominated as a candidate along with Justices Jo Han-chang and Jung Gye-seon by the National Assembly last December.

Although there were controversies regarding ideological bias, the reason the acting president delayed the appointment until now was that 'there was no agreement between the ruling and opposition parties.'

Now, the Constitutional Court has filled its nine-member quota, becoming what is referred to as a 'complete body.'

However, next week, the terms of two justices appointed by the president will end again.

There is intense controversy surrounding the recent nomination of two candidates to succeed these justices by Acting President Han Duck-soo yesterday (4.8).

The key issues are whether the acting president's exercise of the nomination power is legitimate and whether a candidate who has been charged with insurrection-related allegations is qualified.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has more.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo mentioned the 'spirit of the Constitution' when he rejected the appointment of three candidates for Constitutional Court justices from the National Assembly last December.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President/2024.12.26: "The consistent spirit contained in our Constitution and laws is that the acting president should refrain from exercising significant inherent powers of the president, including the appointment of constitutional institutions."]

However, this same acting president has now swiftly nominated two candidates for the president's quota of Constitutional Court justices following the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

It is interpreted that the acting president believes he can broadly exercise the powers and roles of the president because the position is vacant due to the impeachment.

According to the Constitution, three of the nine justices of the Constitutional Court can be directly nominated and appointed by the president.

However, there are no specific regulations on whether this power can be exercised by an acting president instead of the president.

Other constitutional provisions only state that when the president is unable to perform duties due to vacancy, the Prime Minister and others will sequentially act in place of the president.

The 'Korea Law Professors Association,' composed of over 1,600 law professors nationwide, criticized this as a "serious unconstitutional act that preemptively usurps the powers of a future elected president."

More than 100 constitutional scholars have also pointed out that this constitutes "grounds for impeachment."

A constitutional petition has been filed requesting confirmation of unconstitutionality, along with an application for a provisional injunction to suspend the effect of the nominations.

The qualifications of the candidates nominated by the acting president are also under scrutiny.

Candidate Lee Wan-kyu, who is currently the head of the Ministry of Government Legislation, had a meeting with former President Yoon and others the day after the 12.3 emergency martial law was declared.

There are concerns about whether a candidate who is currently under investigation by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials for allegedly conspiring to destroy evidence is qualified to uphold the Constitution.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

환율 1,500 눈앞·코스피 2300↓…‘관세 충격’ <br>어디까지

환율 1,500 눈앞·코스피 2300↓…‘관세 충격’ 어디까지
트럼프 “관세·방위비 함께 협상”…한덕수 “동맹 강화가 해법”

트럼프 “관세·방위비 함께 협상”…한덕수 “동맹 강화가 해법”
중국, 미국 84% 관세에 84% ‘맞불 보복’…미중 ‘치킨게임’

중국, 미국 84% 관세에 84% ‘맞불 보복’…미중 ‘치킨게임’
법사위, ‘이완규 지명’ 현안질의…“내란 피의자” “정당한 권한”

법사위, ‘이완규 지명’ 현안질의…“내란 피의자” “정당한 권한”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.