Lotte’s costly fly ball error

[Anchor]

The Lotte Giants, who have recently been on a losing streak, faced a disappointing defensive error today.

A missed routine fly ball led to a painful run for the team.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the details.

[Report]

Around 7 PM, the sky over Sajik Stadium in Busan has a slightly dark blue hue.

In the top of the second inning, with KIA having a chance on first base, Lotte catcher Jeung Bo-keun calls for a high outside pitch from the well-performing Na Gyun-an.

Na's pitch slightly missed and went higher, but Kim Tae-gun swung his bat as if to lift it.

According to the battery's plan, Kim Tae-gun's hit soared high and seemed like it would be a routine fly ball.

However, Lotte left fielder Jeon Jun-woo clearly lost track of the ball and appeared flustered.

The hit then dropped right in front of Jeon Jun-woo, turning into a fortunate timely double.

In the meantime, Choi Won-jun rounded third base and scored, giving Lotte a run they shouldn't have allowed.

Jeon Jun-woo expressed his confusion to his teammates, saying, "I couldn't see the ball."

[Commentary: "I clearly mentioned at the start of this inning that 'the clouds were out today, and darkness was starting. When the ball is hit like that, it can't be seen.'"]

Hanwha's Florial also made a ridiculous baserunning mistake, mistaking a ball in the sky at Jamsil.

In a routine foul fly situation by Moon Hyun-bin, Florial, who was on first base, attempted to return late after running to second base, but it was too late to correct the mistake.

Doosan managed to get two outs at once, while Hanwha wasted their opportunity.

On the other hand, at the dome stadium Gocheok, a bullet-like home run caught everyone's attention.

Lee Joo-hyung hit a lightning-like swing reminiscent of Lee Jung-hoo, sending the ball over the right wall of Gocheok Dome in an instant.

The ball was measured at an impressive speed of 178.5 km/h and an angle of 19.5 degrees, resulting in a line drive home run.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

