Park Ji-won advances over Hwang

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Short track rivals Park Ji-won and Hwang Dae-heon clashed again in the first national team selection competition for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics next year.



Will their unfortunate relationship continue in the second selection competition?



This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.



[Report]



Park Ji-won and Hwang Dae-heon lined up at the same starting line for the first time in three months since the last Winter Sports Festival.



Just before the final lap, Park Ji-won, who was running in third place, collided with Hwang Dae-heon while trying to cut inside, and fell over.



Hwang Dae-heon expressed his frustration, but the judges disqualified him.



["Hwang Dae-heon of Gangwon Provincial Office was penalized (disqualified) for changing lanes from outside to inside on the straight. Park Ji-won of Seoul City Hall was processed as AD (advancement)."]



Saved from elimination due to Hwang Dae-heon's foul, Park Ji-won barely joined the second selection competition by finishing fourth in the 1,000m final, earning 8 ranking points.



As their unfortunate encounters continue through the World Cup, World Championships, and selection competitions, Hwang Dae-heon, who finished third overall in the first selection competition, expressed his intention to focus on the race.



[Hwang Dae-heon/Gangwon Provincial Office/Apr. 8: "During the break, I reflected on my shortcomings and have been trying to improve continuously."]



17-year-old high school student Rim Jong-un surprisingly took first place overall, while college student Shin Dong-min also joined the second selection competition, increasing the possibility of a generational change in men's short track.



[Rim Jong-un/Nowon High School/1st Selection Competition Overall 1st: "I am confident about the generational change. My seniors congratulated me and encouraged me, which helped a lot."]



The athlete who will wear the Taegeuk mark at next year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be finally decided in the second selection competition held this weekend.



KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!