News 9

Park Ji-won advances over Hwang

입력 2025.04.10 (00:57) 수정 2025.04.10 (00:58)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Short track rivals Park Ji-won and Hwang Dae-heon clashed again in the first national team selection competition for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics next year.

Will their unfortunate relationship continue in the second selection competition?

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Park Ji-won and Hwang Dae-heon lined up at the same starting line for the first time in three months since the last Winter Sports Festival.

Just before the final lap, Park Ji-won, who was running in third place, collided with Hwang Dae-heon while trying to cut inside, and fell over.

Hwang Dae-heon expressed his frustration, but the judges disqualified him.

["Hwang Dae-heon of Gangwon Provincial Office was penalized (disqualified) for changing lanes from outside to inside on the straight. Park Ji-won of Seoul City Hall was processed as AD (advancement)."]

Saved from elimination due to Hwang Dae-heon's foul, Park Ji-won barely joined the second selection competition by finishing fourth in the 1,000m final, earning 8 ranking points.

As their unfortunate encounters continue through the World Cup, World Championships, and selection competitions, Hwang Dae-heon, who finished third overall in the first selection competition, expressed his intention to focus on the race.

[Hwang Dae-heon/Gangwon Provincial Office/Apr. 8: "During the break, I reflected on my shortcomings and have been trying to improve continuously."]

17-year-old high school student Rim Jong-un surprisingly took first place overall, while college student Shin Dong-min also joined the second selection competition, increasing the possibility of a generational change in men's short track.

[Rim Jong-un/Nowon High School/1st Selection Competition Overall 1st: "I am confident about the generational change. My seniors congratulated me and encouraged me, which helped a lot."]

The athlete who will wear the Taegeuk mark at next year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be finally decided in the second selection competition held this weekend.

KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Park Ji-won advances over Hwang
    • 입력 2025-04-10 00:57:39
    • 수정2025-04-10 00:58:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Short track rivals Park Ji-won and Hwang Dae-heon clashed again in the first national team selection competition for the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics next year.

Will their unfortunate relationship continue in the second selection competition?

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Park Ji-won and Hwang Dae-heon lined up at the same starting line for the first time in three months since the last Winter Sports Festival.

Just before the final lap, Park Ji-won, who was running in third place, collided with Hwang Dae-heon while trying to cut inside, and fell over.

Hwang Dae-heon expressed his frustration, but the judges disqualified him.

["Hwang Dae-heon of Gangwon Provincial Office was penalized (disqualified) for changing lanes from outside to inside on the straight. Park Ji-won of Seoul City Hall was processed as AD (advancement)."]

Saved from elimination due to Hwang Dae-heon's foul, Park Ji-won barely joined the second selection competition by finishing fourth in the 1,000m final, earning 8 ranking points.

As their unfortunate encounters continue through the World Cup, World Championships, and selection competitions, Hwang Dae-heon, who finished third overall in the first selection competition, expressed his intention to focus on the race.

[Hwang Dae-heon/Gangwon Provincial Office/Apr. 8: "During the break, I reflected on my shortcomings and have been trying to improve continuously."]

17-year-old high school student Rim Jong-un surprisingly took first place overall, while college student Shin Dong-min also joined the second selection competition, increasing the possibility of a generational change in men's short track.

[Rim Jong-un/Nowon High School/1st Selection Competition Overall 1st: "I am confident about the generational change. My seniors congratulated me and encouraged me, which helped a lot."]

The athlete who will wear the Taegeuk mark at next year's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics will be finally decided in the second selection competition held this weekend.

KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.
이무형
이무형 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

환율 1,500 눈앞·코스피 2300↓…‘관세 충격’ <br>어디까지

환율 1,500 눈앞·코스피 2300↓…‘관세 충격’ 어디까지
트럼프 “관세·방위비 함께 협상”…한덕수 “동맹 강화가 해법”

트럼프 “관세·방위비 함께 협상”…한덕수 “동맹 강화가 해법”
중국, 미국 84% 관세에 84% ‘맞불 보복’…미중 ‘치킨게임’

중국, 미국 84% 관세에 84% ‘맞불 보복’…미중 ‘치킨게임’
법사위, ‘이완규 지명’ 현안질의…“내란 피의자” “정당한 권한”

법사위, ‘이완규 지명’ 현안질의…“내란 피의자” “정당한 권한”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.