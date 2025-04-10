News 9

Will Korea left with rusting plants?

입력 2025.04.10 (01:55)

[Anchor]

The impact of tariffs does not stop at job losses.

As large corporations continue to move their production plants to the United States, there are concerns that factories and people are leaving, and that manufacturing regions may disappear altogether.

Reporter Hanuri has the story.

[Report]

[“Two, three.”]

The GM plant that was located in Gunsan once attracted over 20,000 people to the area.

[2006 KBS News: “Revitalizing the economy of the Jeonbuk region…”]

However, seven years ago, the shock of 'factory closure' hit hard.

[2018 KBS News: “In the Gunsan area, the number of unemployed could be as high as 10,000…”]

I went to see if there has been any recovery since then.

Faded signs, rusty iron doors, time has stopped since the day the factory closed.

This space, once filled with cars for export, has been empty for years, overgrown with weeds.

It was not just one factory that closed.

People have left.

[Nearby factory worker/voice altered: “All the factories have closed, so all the citizens of Gunsan have left.”]

During lunchtime, when workers should be bustling about, the restaurant street is quiet.

[Kim Hyung-hee/Chairman of the Osikdo-dong Development Council in Gunsan: “Right now, it’s just about holding on. We are highly dependent on corporations, right? So now, some people are even borrowing money to get by.”]

Now, this may not just be a problem for Gunsan.

The GM Bupyeong plant in Incheon, which is rumored to be facing closure due to U.S. tariffs, is shaking the region.

[Merchant near GM Bupyeong plant/voice altered: “(Customers) are mostly GM employees. There are more than a few.”]

With Trump's strategy of wielding tariffs as a weapon to revive America's 'rust belt', our region may also become 'rusty'.

[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy: “The automotive industry is the backbone of our economy, responsible for 340,000 jobs, and the ecosystem made up of over 20,000 parts companies is difficult to recover once it collapses.”]

The government has announced that it will inject an additional 2 trillion won in policy financing into the automotive industry this year.

KBS News, Hanuri.

  • Will Korea left with rusting plants?
    • 입력 2025-04-10 01:55:15
    News 9
