Over 100 dead in roof collapse

[Anchor]

The roof of a nightclub operating in the Dominican Republic, a Caribbean island nation, has collapsed.

This incident has resulted in hundreds of casualties, including the current governor and a former Major League Baseball player.

Kim Yang-soon reports.

[Report]

In the heart of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, a building has collapsed, leaving a gaping hole.

The site of the accident is a nightclub famous for music performances.

Around 1 AM local time on April 8, during a performance by a popular singer, a man next to the stage pointed to the ceiling, saying something had fallen.

As people dancing sensed something was wrong and hurried to exit the building, the roof suddenly collapsed.

It is estimated that many of the nearly 1,000 people who filled the club at the time were unable to escape.

[Luis Abinader/President of the Dominican Republic: "Right now, the most important goal is to save lives. Since last night, we have been assessing the situation minute by minute."]

According to rescue authorities, more than 100 people have died and over 160 have been injured so far.

Famous individuals who attended the performance, including the current governor of the Dominican Republic and former Major League pitcher Octavio Dotel, also lost their lives.

Our diplomatic authorities have confirmed that there are no reported casualties among Korean residents or tourists.

The nightclub that collapsed was built in 1973 and has undergone several renovations; authorities stated they will focus on rescue efforts first and then conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident.

KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

