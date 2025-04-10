News 9

Sinkhole grows, inspections lag

입력 2025.04.10 (01:55)

[Anchor]

Recovery work is underway to fill the hole at the site of the major ground subsidence incident in Gangdong-gu, Seoul.

However, various construction works are still ongoing underground, and residents are anxious as they cannot assess how dangerous the situation is.

There are ongoing demands for the disclosure of information related to the risks.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

A 20-meter diameter hole suddenly appeared in the middle of the road.

Currently, work is in full swing to fill the empty space.

This is the site where the ground subsidence incident occurred.

The Seoul city government plans to resume traffic from the night of the 20th after completing the road restoration work.

Even if the road returns to its original state, the residents' feelings are not the same as before.

[Lee Sook-young/Local Merchant: "I imagine it collapsing every day. I'm always anxious and can't sleep...."]

The underground construction, identified as the cause of the incident, is still ongoing.

[Local Resident: "(Besides the Line 9 construction), they are also planning to build a high-speed train to Pocheon underneath. I wonder if the ground can withstand that...."]

Last year, there were 251 reports of ground subsidence in Seoul.

This is more than three times the number from two years ago.

However, without any information provided, residents do not know what to be cautious about.

[Kwon Il-soo/Local Resident: "I hope they pay a little more attention to the parts that can be checked in advance regarding ground subsidence...."]

Although the frequency of ground-penetrating radar (GPR) inspections will be increased, there are clear limitations.

Due to the nature of the equipment, it can only observe near the surface, making it easy to miss the situation of most large excavation works occurring deeper underground.

There are only seven pieces of equipment available in Seoul.

[Choi Myung-ki/Professor, Korea Industrial Field Professors Group: "The best thing is to make predictions. (GPR surveys) can confirm shallow layers. For deeper issues, we need to check the ground deformation status through observation wells...."]

The Democratic Party's Seoul chapter held a press conference urging the disclosure of a ground subsidence safety map, and former People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon also called for the disclosure of high-risk subsidence areas.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

