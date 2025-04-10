News 9

Fire gear missing key protection

2025.04.10

[Anchor]

Last month, eight people, including firefighters, died or were injured while extinguishing a wildfire in Sancheong, Gyeongnam Province.

Our reporters have obtained photos of the helmets worn by the firefighters at the time, which showed that they had no flame-retardant function and melted in the fire.

This is a violation of regulations.

Reporter Park Gi-won has the details.

[Report]

In the steep terrain of Mt. Gukgoksan in Sancheong, Gyeongnam Province, where four people died in last month's wildfire, five firefighters who narrowly escaped with their lives suffered burns all over their bodies.

[Burned firefighter at the time/voice altered: "It was so hot that I took off my helmet. I just prayed to save my life."]

This is a photo of the helmets worn by the firefighters at the time of the accident.

They were scorched and shriveled in various places, and some were melted to the point that their shape was unrecognizable.

These are 'construction work helmets' that do not have flame-retardant properties.

The safety shoes were regular hiking boots, and the gloves were made of a material that easily melts in fire.

The Forest Service regulations specify that helmets and safety shoes for wildfire suppression must have flame-retardant performance, but this was not adhered to.

[Shin Hyun-hoon/wildfire disaster special firefighting team member: "There was no flame-retardant equipment at all, so everyone must have been flustered, and they were likely exposed to more dangerous situations while trying to protect themselves."]

The responsibility to manage and supervise the use of flame-retardant firefighting equipment lies with the Forest Service and local governments, but most only focus on inventory counts.

Local governments blame a lack of personnel, among other things.

[Gyeongnam ○○ County official/voice altered: "I am the only one in charge. The government says it's important, but in reality, personnel replenishment is not happening."]

There are calls to ensure proper safety equipment is in place to reduce the risk to firefighters.

This is KBS News, Park Gi-won.

