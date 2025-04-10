News 9

NK slams joint denuke statement

입력 2025.04.10 (03:12)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States, and Japan issued a joint statement emphasizing the denuclearization of North Korea, and North Korea has belatedly hit back.

Kim Yo-jong, the deputy director of the Workers' Party of Korea, claimed that denuclearization is an unattainable delusion and an outdated concept.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa analyzed the intent behind this.

[Report]

Last week, the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States, and Japan gathered during the NATO meeting.

In a joint statement that included measures for trilateral cooperation, they reaffirmed their firm commitment to the "complete denuclearization of North Korea."

In response, Kim Yo-jong, the deputy director of the North Korean Workers' Party, expressed opposition, calling it a "hostile act."

She emphasized that denuclearization is an "unattainable delusion" and that stressing an already outdated concept is an act that denies North Korea's sovereignty and regime.

[Korean Central TV: "Wandering in the dreams of a failed past and constantly mentioning 'complete denuclearization' is akin to revealing to the world how outdated and ignorant their political discernment level is."]

She also claimed that North Korea's status as a nuclear power is a result of an inevitable choice and will never change, arguing that the denuclearization obsession of South Korea, the United States, and Japan only serves as a justification for strengthening North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

Since the launch of the second Trump administration, this is the fourth official response from North Korea regarding denuclearization, and the level of response is gradually escalating, including commentary on external media and the appearance of Kim Yo-jong.

In particular, this time, the assertion that denuclearization efforts are an attempt to change the status quo stands out.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Notably, the part where they point out South Korea, the United States, and Japan as the ones attempting to change the status quo, despite North Korea being the nuclear power, marks a clear departure from previous statements."]

This is interpreted as an intention to emphasize to the Trump administration that denuclearization is impossible and that recognizing nuclear possession is a prerequisite for negotiations.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NK slams joint denuke statement
    • 입력 2025-04-10 03:12:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States, and Japan issued a joint statement emphasizing the denuclearization of North Korea, and North Korea has belatedly hit back.

Kim Yo-jong, the deputy director of the Workers' Party of Korea, claimed that denuclearization is an unattainable delusion and an outdated concept.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa analyzed the intent behind this.

[Report]

Last week, the foreign ministers of South Korea, the United States, and Japan gathered during the NATO meeting.

In a joint statement that included measures for trilateral cooperation, they reaffirmed their firm commitment to the "complete denuclearization of North Korea."

In response, Kim Yo-jong, the deputy director of the North Korean Workers' Party, expressed opposition, calling it a "hostile act."

She emphasized that denuclearization is an "unattainable delusion" and that stressing an already outdated concept is an act that denies North Korea's sovereignty and regime.

[Korean Central TV: "Wandering in the dreams of a failed past and constantly mentioning 'complete denuclearization' is akin to revealing to the world how outdated and ignorant their political discernment level is."]

She also claimed that North Korea's status as a nuclear power is a result of an inevitable choice and will never change, arguing that the denuclearization obsession of South Korea, the United States, and Japan only serves as a justification for strengthening North Korea's nuclear capabilities.

Since the launch of the second Trump administration, this is the fourth official response from North Korea regarding denuclearization, and the level of response is gradually escalating, including commentary on external media and the appearance of Kim Yo-jong.

In particular, this time, the assertion that denuclearization efforts are an attempt to change the status quo stands out.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "Notably, the part where they point out South Korea, the United States, and Japan as the ones attempting to change the status quo, despite North Korea being the nuclear power, marks a clear departure from previous statements."]

This is interpreted as an intention to emphasize to the Trump administration that denuclearization is impossible and that recognizing nuclear possession is a prerequisite for negotiations.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

환율 1,500 눈앞·코스피 2300↓…‘관세 충격’ <br>어디까지

환율 1,500 눈앞·코스피 2300↓…‘관세 충격’ 어디까지
트럼프 “관세·방위비 함께 협상”…한덕수 “동맹 강화가 해법”

트럼프 “관세·방위비 함께 협상”…한덕수 “동맹 강화가 해법”
중국, 미국 84% 관세에 84% ‘맞불 보복’…미중 ‘치킨게임’

중국, 미국 84% 관세에 84% ‘맞불 보복’…미중 ‘치킨게임’
법사위, ‘이완규 지명’ 현안질의…“내란 피의자” “정당한 권한”

법사위, ‘이완규 지명’ 현안질의…“내란 피의자” “정당한 권한”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.