News 9

Legendary ending for volleyball queen

[Anchor]

Is there a happier retirement for a professional sports player than this?

With the afterglow of Heungkuk Life Pink Spiders' championship still lingering, volleyball queen Kim Yeon-koung adorned the finale of her active career with a splendid last dance.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.

[Report]

Fans, knowing that every moment of Kim Yeon-koung's game could be her last, cheered with various banners and enthusiastic shouts.

Responding to the cheers, Kim Yeon-koung shined at crucial moments.

Narrowing the score gap and ultimately bringing the set home with a comeback were all thanks to Kim Yeon-koung.

In the final fifth set, the moment victory was secured with a powerful attack from Tutku Burcu following Kim Yeon-koung's passionate dig.

Kim Yeon-koung's expression, embraced by her teammates, was brighter than anyone else's.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I think about how many players can retire with the MVP of the championship finals and finish with a victory. I feel really happy to retire like this."]

In her final greeting to the fans, she urged them to show interest in women's volleyball.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "I will be leaving, but since my juniors are still here, I hope you will support them a lot and take a keen interest in women's volleyball."]

Kim Yeon-koung appeared at the after-party wearing her precious medal.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "(Kim Yeon-koung is making a wonderful toast!) What toast do we do these days?"]

She enjoyed the championship celebration to the fullest with her teammates, savoring the feeling of being a champion.

[Kim Yeon-koung/Heungkuk Life: "When we shout 'Heungkuk Life,' I hope you will shout 'Champion' back. Heungkuk Life Champion!"]

From the rookie who burst onto the scene in 2005 to wearing her fourth championship ring in 2025, Kim Yeon-koung has truly been the history of Korean volleyball itself.

With the splendid finale of her last dance, she now bids farewell to the court she has cherished for 20 years.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

