SK Knights’ Ahn Young-jun named MVP

입력 2025.04.10 (03:14)

[Anchor]

In the competition for the MVP of the professional basketball regular season, it was a surprising outcome as domestic player MVP went to Ahn Young-jun, who received a unanimous vote over SK's Kim Sun-hyung.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.

[Report]

Kim Sun-hyung, the conductor of a lightning-fast fast breaks, and Ahn Young-jun, known as a 'hexagonal player' who excelled on both offense and defense.

The domestic player MVP battle between the senior and junior who led SK to the least number of games for a regular season championship, the result is in.

[Lee Soo-kwang/KBL President: "The MVP is Ahn Young-jun from Seoul SK Knights."]

In a surprising unanimous vote, Ahn Young-jun earned the first MVP award of his career.

Ahn Young-jun received about 80% of the total 111 votes, with 89 votes, overwhelming Kim Sun-hyung, who was aiming for his third MVP title.

After winning in a fiercely competitive environment as dazzling as his outfit, Ahn Young-jun left a surprising message of apology to Kim Sun-hyung.

[Ahn Young-jun/SK/Domestic Player MVP: "Competing was emotionally tough for me. I feel sorry, and I will make sure to support you well in the playoffs so we can win."]

The foreign player MVP was unanimously awarded to SK's Jamil Warney, and the Coach of the Year award also went to SK's Jeon Hee-cheol.

In the Best 5, three SK players, including Ahn Young-jun, Warney, and Kim Sun-hyung, made the lineup, concluding the event as a celebration for SK.

[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach/Coach of the Year: "Honestly, I thought it would be great if Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung could share the MVP award. I hope both players can give their best in the playoffs for a unified championship."]

The Rookie of the Year award, which was a competition within KT, was won by Joel Cagulangan, and Park Jun-young, who asked to forget the so-called 'Byeon-geo-bak' in an interview with KBS, received the Sixth Man award, creating an unforgettable moment.

LG Sakers' Carl Tamayo, the runner-up team, proudly made it to the Best 5, proving the Filipino wave on the court.

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News

