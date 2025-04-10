SK Knights’ Ahn Young-jun named MVP
입력 2025.04.10 (03:14)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
In the competition for the MVP of the professional basketball regular season, it was a surprising outcome as domestic player MVP went to Ahn Young-jun, who received a unanimous vote over SK's Kim Sun-hyung.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
Kim Sun-hyung, the conductor of a lightning-fast fast breaks, and Ahn Young-jun, known as a 'hexagonal player' who excelled on both offense and defense.
The domestic player MVP battle between the senior and junior who led SK to the least number of games for a regular season championship, the result is in.
[Lee Soo-kwang/KBL President: "The MVP is Ahn Young-jun from Seoul SK Knights."]
In a surprising unanimous vote, Ahn Young-jun earned the first MVP award of his career.
Ahn Young-jun received about 80% of the total 111 votes, with 89 votes, overwhelming Kim Sun-hyung, who was aiming for his third MVP title.
After winning in a fiercely competitive environment as dazzling as his outfit, Ahn Young-jun left a surprising message of apology to Kim Sun-hyung.
[Ahn Young-jun/SK/Domestic Player MVP: "Competing was emotionally tough for me. I feel sorry, and I will make sure to support you well in the playoffs so we can win."]
The foreign player MVP was unanimously awarded to SK's Jamil Warney, and the Coach of the Year award also went to SK's Jeon Hee-cheol.
In the Best 5, three SK players, including Ahn Young-jun, Warney, and Kim Sun-hyung, made the lineup, concluding the event as a celebration for SK.
[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach/Coach of the Year: "Honestly, I thought it would be great if Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung could share the MVP award. I hope both players can give their best in the playoffs for a unified championship."]
The Rookie of the Year award, which was a competition within KT, was won by Joel Cagulangan, and Park Jun-young, who asked to forget the so-called 'Byeon-geo-bak' in an interview with KBS, received the Sixth Man award, creating an unforgettable moment.
LG Sakers' Carl Tamayo, the runner-up team, proudly made it to the Best 5, proving the Filipino wave on the court.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News
In the competition for the MVP of the professional basketball regular season, it was a surprising outcome as domestic player MVP went to Ahn Young-jun, who received a unanimous vote over SK's Kim Sun-hyung.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
Kim Sun-hyung, the conductor of a lightning-fast fast breaks, and Ahn Young-jun, known as a 'hexagonal player' who excelled on both offense and defense.
The domestic player MVP battle between the senior and junior who led SK to the least number of games for a regular season championship, the result is in.
[Lee Soo-kwang/KBL President: "The MVP is Ahn Young-jun from Seoul SK Knights."]
In a surprising unanimous vote, Ahn Young-jun earned the first MVP award of his career.
Ahn Young-jun received about 80% of the total 111 votes, with 89 votes, overwhelming Kim Sun-hyung, who was aiming for his third MVP title.
After winning in a fiercely competitive environment as dazzling as his outfit, Ahn Young-jun left a surprising message of apology to Kim Sun-hyung.
[Ahn Young-jun/SK/Domestic Player MVP: "Competing was emotionally tough for me. I feel sorry, and I will make sure to support you well in the playoffs so we can win."]
The foreign player MVP was unanimously awarded to SK's Jamil Warney, and the Coach of the Year award also went to SK's Jeon Hee-cheol.
In the Best 5, three SK players, including Ahn Young-jun, Warney, and Kim Sun-hyung, made the lineup, concluding the event as a celebration for SK.
[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach/Coach of the Year: "Honestly, I thought it would be great if Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung could share the MVP award. I hope both players can give their best in the playoffs for a unified championship."]
The Rookie of the Year award, which was a competition within KT, was won by Joel Cagulangan, and Park Jun-young, who asked to forget the so-called 'Byeon-geo-bak' in an interview with KBS, received the Sixth Man award, creating an unforgettable moment.
LG Sakers' Carl Tamayo, the runner-up team, proudly made it to the Best 5, proving the Filipino wave on the court.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- SK Knights’ Ahn Young-jun named MVP
-
- 입력 2025-04-10 03:14:19
[Anchor]
In the competition for the MVP of the professional basketball regular season, it was a surprising outcome as domestic player MVP went to Ahn Young-jun, who received a unanimous vote over SK's Kim Sun-hyung.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
Kim Sun-hyung, the conductor of a lightning-fast fast breaks, and Ahn Young-jun, known as a 'hexagonal player' who excelled on both offense and defense.
The domestic player MVP battle between the senior and junior who led SK to the least number of games for a regular season championship, the result is in.
[Lee Soo-kwang/KBL President: "The MVP is Ahn Young-jun from Seoul SK Knights."]
In a surprising unanimous vote, Ahn Young-jun earned the first MVP award of his career.
Ahn Young-jun received about 80% of the total 111 votes, with 89 votes, overwhelming Kim Sun-hyung, who was aiming for his third MVP title.
After winning in a fiercely competitive environment as dazzling as his outfit, Ahn Young-jun left a surprising message of apology to Kim Sun-hyung.
[Ahn Young-jun/SK/Domestic Player MVP: "Competing was emotionally tough for me. I feel sorry, and I will make sure to support you well in the playoffs so we can win."]
The foreign player MVP was unanimously awarded to SK's Jamil Warney, and the Coach of the Year award also went to SK's Jeon Hee-cheol.
In the Best 5, three SK players, including Ahn Young-jun, Warney, and Kim Sun-hyung, made the lineup, concluding the event as a celebration for SK.
[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach/Coach of the Year: "Honestly, I thought it would be great if Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung could share the MVP award. I hope both players can give their best in the playoffs for a unified championship."]
The Rookie of the Year award, which was a competition within KT, was won by Joel Cagulangan, and Park Jun-young, who asked to forget the so-called 'Byeon-geo-bak' in an interview with KBS, received the Sixth Man award, creating an unforgettable moment.
LG Sakers' Carl Tamayo, the runner-up team, proudly made it to the Best 5, proving the Filipino wave on the court.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News
In the competition for the MVP of the professional basketball regular season, it was a surprising outcome as domestic player MVP went to Ahn Young-jun, who received a unanimous vote over SK's Kim Sun-hyung.
Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the details.
[Report]
Kim Sun-hyung, the conductor of a lightning-fast fast breaks, and Ahn Young-jun, known as a 'hexagonal player' who excelled on both offense and defense.
The domestic player MVP battle between the senior and junior who led SK to the least number of games for a regular season championship, the result is in.
[Lee Soo-kwang/KBL President: "The MVP is Ahn Young-jun from Seoul SK Knights."]
In a surprising unanimous vote, Ahn Young-jun earned the first MVP award of his career.
Ahn Young-jun received about 80% of the total 111 votes, with 89 votes, overwhelming Kim Sun-hyung, who was aiming for his third MVP title.
After winning in a fiercely competitive environment as dazzling as his outfit, Ahn Young-jun left a surprising message of apology to Kim Sun-hyung.
[Ahn Young-jun/SK/Domestic Player MVP: "Competing was emotionally tough for me. I feel sorry, and I will make sure to support you well in the playoffs so we can win."]
The foreign player MVP was unanimously awarded to SK's Jamil Warney, and the Coach of the Year award also went to SK's Jeon Hee-cheol.
In the Best 5, three SK players, including Ahn Young-jun, Warney, and Kim Sun-hyung, made the lineup, concluding the event as a celebration for SK.
[Jeon Hee-cheol/SK Coach/Coach of the Year: "Honestly, I thought it would be great if Ahn Young-jun and Kim Sun-hyung could share the MVP award. I hope both players can give their best in the playoffs for a unified championship."]
The Rookie of the Year award, which was a competition within KT, was won by Joel Cagulangan, and Park Jun-young, who asked to forget the so-called 'Byeon-geo-bak' in an interview with KBS, received the Sixth Man award, creating an unforgettable moment.
LG Sakers' Carl Tamayo, the runner-up team, proudly made it to the Best 5, proving the Filipino wave on the court.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News
-
-
허솔지 기자 solji26@kbs.co.kr허솔지 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.