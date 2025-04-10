News Today

[News Today] Tariffs threaten manufacturing jobs

[LEAD]
A pause is simply a pause. As tariff negotiations with the United States drag on, a hit to domestic employment seems inevitable. The manufacturing sector, a critical provider of quality jobs, appears particularly at risk. The government has officially expressed concerns over this issue.

[REPORT]
This job fair opened for only three hours on Wednesday.

There were 300 job openings but 1,700 job applicants showed up.

Kim Min-ji / Office Job seeker
It took just six months to land a job about a year ago. But now I have been jobless for nearly 10 months.

Job seekers grow anxious at the news about high tariffs.

There's greater concern for those looking for jobs in the manufacturing industry directly linked to exports.

Park Hee-seong / Looking for manufacturing Job
My concern is the U.S. tariffs. I know people who got laid off or got a pay cut to save costs.

Even companies are growing concerned.

Recruiter at manufacturing company / (VOICE MODIFIED)
We don't plan to reduce the number of new hires yet. We are maintaining status quo. The company was nervous after Pres. Trump was inaugurated.

The manufacturing sector accounts for 15% of all jobs in Korea.

But the situation is worsening rapidly due to slumping local demands.

The number of new hires fell in the latter half of last year...

while the March figures showed the biggest decline in four years and four months.

The government is also deeply worried about the jobs in the manufacturing sector packed with companies hit hard by the tariff hike.

Choi Sang-mok / Deputy Prime Minister for Economy
High tariffs could worsen the employment troubles in the manufacturing and other import-oriented industries.

Prolonged tariff shock could result in poor corporate performance, sluggish economy and a decline in employment.

Six out of ten corporate giants decided not to hire new employees in the first six months of the year or have not come up with a recruiting plan.

