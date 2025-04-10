[News Today] Melted helmets not fire-resistant
[LEAD]
Four dedicated public officials and firefighters tragically lost their lives while containing wildfires in Sancheong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province last month. KBS revealed shocking images showing safety helmets, designed for construction sites, lacking fire resisting elements, melted by the intense heat of the fire.
[REPORT]
A steep slope in Gugoksan Mountain in Sancheong, Gyeongsangnam-do Province,
where four people died in a wild fire last month.
Five firefighters, who narrowly survived the fire, suffered burns all over their bodies.
Firefighter with burns / (VOICE MODIFIED)
It was hot so I took off my helmet. I desperately prayed for my safety.
This is a photo of the safety helmets used by firefighters at the time.
Scorched by fire, the helmets were distorted and some of them even melted
down to a point where it's no longer recognizable.
It turns out, they are safety helmets meant for construction sites, which lack the function of fire resistance.
Boots were not of firefighting gear either. They were boots designed for hiking. Gloves were also made of material vulnerable to fire.
The Korea Forest Service's rules stipulate that firefighter helmets and boots should be fireproof and non-flammable. But the rules were breached.
Shin Hyun-hoon / Wildland firefighter
They would've been troubled by the lack of fire-proof equipment and left more vulnerable to danger as they tried to avoid the fire.
The Korea Forest Service and the provincial government hold the responsibility to oversee the use of flame-resistant firefighting equipment. But mostly, they just check the number of firefighting gear.
Lower-level, local government officials place blame on a shortage of personnel.
Official at ○○ county office / (VOICE MODIFIED)
I am the sole official in charge. Despite the government's emphasis, there has been no actual personnel replenishment.
There are calls for preparing proper safety gears in order to reduce damage endured by firefighters.
