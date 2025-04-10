[News Today] Giving up land for fire victims

입력 2025-04-10 16:17:01 수정 2025-04-10 16:18:28 News Today





[LEAD]

This major wildfire left many feeling helpless, particularly the victims who have lost their homes. Some neighbors have stepped forward, offering their land for temporary housing.



[REPORT]

The ground is being plowed at this empty lot.



This is where seventeen temporary housings will be built for those whose homes were destroyed in the recent wildfire.



Just two weeks earlier, this 1,900-square-meter lot was a garlic field facing harvest a month later.



The farmer volunteered to uproot the garlic and offered the land to the displaced villagers.



The landowner who gave up on the garlic harvest handed out green garlic bulbs reaped right before the construction began to other residents.



Ma Seong-hwan / Garlic farmer

I was heartbroken for the villagers, so I gave up the garlic harvest and provided the field as the site of temporary housing.



Eight temporary structures will be built in this mountain village.



The village was at the end of the road too narrow and curved for a 15-ton truck loaded with prefabricated homes.



But the owner of the private land next to the road offered to widen the access way by carving out about a meter of land.



The generous owner of the land was also displaced from his home by the recent fire.



Kim Oi-han / Landowner

What can I do? The residents are all living in the shelter. It was my duty to do so.



It was a big help for those who had nowhere else to live.



Kim Jeong-dong / Village Chief

I'm thankful. If the landowner didn't allow the road to be widened, we would have had to place the temporary homes far away elsewhere.



Roughly 4,200 homes were destroyed in the fires in the Gyeongsangbuk-do area.



Some 2,900 prefabricated houses are to be set up, but nearly half of them haven't found a place to be assembled.