[News Today] Ghibli-style images and copyright
입력 2025.04.10 (16:17) 수정 2025.04.10 (16:18)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
I'm sure you've seen these kind of images on social media lately. Using ChatGPT to transform personal photos into the iconic style of Studio Ghibli has gone absolutely viral. Yet, this trend has also sparked copyright concerns.
[REPORT]
People are busy taking photos of cherry blossoms with their phones.
They get this image when they command ChatGPT to generate a Studio Ghibli-style artwork of their photo.
More than 700 million of such AI images were generated in just one week since this tool was provided on ChatGPT.
Some pointed out that such image generation could infringe on Studio Ghibli's copyright, but experts believe that it's hard to see it as a violation of the law.
Lee Gwang-wuk / Attorney
When one changes a photo into a Ghibli-style image, it can look like a Ghibli animation but didn't borrow specific expressions.
However, it could be a problem if a ChatGPT developer took Ghibli artworks without permission during the AI learning process.
Prof. Lee Seong-yeob / Korea University
AI developers are gathering data and letting AI learn them without consent. How far can you allow it?
Those who work in the animation industry are concerned since the images are so easily created.
Lee Geun-yeong / Works in animation
It's like one man sows and another man reaps.
In the wake of this situation, more and more people call for a system that would allow AI companies and copyright holders to share the profit.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] Ghibli-style images and copyright
-
- 입력 2025-04-10 16:17:09
- 수정2025-04-10 16:18:37
[LEAD]
I'm sure you've seen these kind of images on social media lately. Using ChatGPT to transform personal photos into the iconic style of Studio Ghibli has gone absolutely viral. Yet, this trend has also sparked copyright concerns.
[REPORT]
People are busy taking photos of cherry blossoms with their phones.
They get this image when they command ChatGPT to generate a Studio Ghibli-style artwork of their photo.
More than 700 million of such AI images were generated in just one week since this tool was provided on ChatGPT.
Some pointed out that such image generation could infringe on Studio Ghibli's copyright, but experts believe that it's hard to see it as a violation of the law.
Lee Gwang-wuk / Attorney
When one changes a photo into a Ghibli-style image, it can look like a Ghibli animation but didn't borrow specific expressions.
However, it could be a problem if a ChatGPT developer took Ghibli artworks without permission during the AI learning process.
Prof. Lee Seong-yeob / Korea University
AI developers are gathering data and letting AI learn them without consent. How far can you allow it?
Those who work in the animation industry are concerned since the images are so easily created.
Lee Geun-yeong / Works in animation
It's like one man sows and another man reaps.
In the wake of this situation, more and more people call for a system that would allow AI companies and copyright holders to share the profit.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.