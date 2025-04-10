News Today

[News Today] Ghibli-style images and copyright

[LEAD]
I'm sure you've seen these kind of images on social media lately. Using ChatGPT to transform personal photos into the iconic style of Studio Ghibli has gone absolutely viral. Yet, this trend has also sparked copyright concerns.

[REPORT]
People are busy taking photos of cherry blossoms with their phones.

They get this image when they command ChatGPT to generate a Studio Ghibli-style artwork of their photo.

More than 700 million of such AI images were generated in just one week since this tool was provided on ChatGPT.

Some pointed out that such image generation could infringe on Studio Ghibli's copyright, but experts believe that it's hard to see it as a violation of the law.

Lee Gwang-wuk / Attorney
When one changes a photo into a Ghibli-style image, it can look like a Ghibli animation but didn't borrow specific expressions.

However, it could be a problem if a ChatGPT developer took Ghibli artworks without permission during the AI learning process.

Prof. Lee Seong-yeob / Korea University
AI developers are gathering data and letting AI learn them without consent. How far can you allow it?

Those who work in the animation industry are concerned since the images are so easily created.

Lee Geun-yeong / Works in animation
It's like one man sows and another man reaps.

In the wake of this situation, more and more people call for a system that would allow AI companies and copyright holders to share the profit.

공지·정정

