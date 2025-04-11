China faces 125% tariff

News 9

[Anchor]

The U.S. tariff policy has taken a sharp turn.

President Trump has suspended reciprocal tariffs for 90 days.

However, China, which is retaliating with counter-tariffs, is an exception.

The tariff rate has been raised to 125%.

First, we go to Washington, where Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

President Trump's action came just 13 hours after the reciprocal tariffs were implemented.

The previously applied differential tariffs, such as 25% on South Korea, will be suspended for 90 days, and only a basic tariff of 10% will be imposed on all imports.

Over the next 90 days, the U.S. plans to hold tailored negotiations with countries that have reached out.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "They all want to make a deal. Somebody had to do what we did, and I did a 90-day pause for the people that didn't retaliate."]

In contrast, China, which has repeatedly retaliated against the U.S., is an exception.

The U.S. has also retaliated by raising the additional tariff rate on China to 125%.

[Caroline Levitt/White House Spokesperson: "Because China imprudently decided to retaliate against the United States. When you punch at the United States of America, President Trump is going to punch back harder."]

The U.S. focusing its firepower solely on China and responding separately is interpreted as an attempt to prevent China from getting closer to other countries through tariffs.

In particular, as criticism of the tariff policy has grown due to the sharp decline in U.S. Treasury and stock markets and rising prices, there are analyses suggesting an intention to shift attention to China as an 'external enemy'.

However, Trump has left room for negotiation by stating that he will not impose additional tariffs on China.

The U.S. and China are the world's first and second largest economies.

The tariff war between the two countries poses a serious threat to the global supply chain and raises concerns that it could lead to an economic crisis in countries around the world.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

