Korea caught in tariff war

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The tariff war between the United States and China may not be good news for us.



There are forecasts that it could impact not only exports but also domestic consumption.



Even though the mutual tariffs imposed on Korea have been suspended, it doesn't mean we can relax.



This is Jeong Jae-woo reporting.



[Report]



Ninety percent of iPhones sold worldwide are manufactured in Chinese factories.



Some of the panels and cameras for these iPhones are supplied by our companies.



If iPhones made in China face high tariffs upon entering the U.S., sales in the American market will likely decline, inevitably causing losses for our companies as well.



[Parts supplier/voice altered: "The burden may ultimately be passed on to consumers and parts suppliers. It could also affect consumer sentiment, leading to an overall market recession..."]



In 2023, about $6.3 billion, which is around 5% of our exports to China, was re-exported to the United States.



This indicates that our exports could shrink significantly due to the U.S.-China tariff war.



The issue is not just with the U.S. market.



Last year, the value of U.S. imports from China was approximately $440 billion.



If high tariffs block China's exports to the U.S., these products may flood into our major export markets, such as Europe.



[Cheong In-kyo/Minister for Trade, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "Considering the indirect impact on exports to third countries, efforts to minimize damage through prompt negotiations with the U.S. are still necessary."]



China's domestic market is already experiencing significant contraction.



They are pushing steel products and others into Korea at dumping prices.



If the trade conflict between the U.S. and China worsens the Chinese economy, the low-price offensive from China in our domestic market is expected to intensify.



[Jang Sang-sik/Director of Trade and Economic Research, Korea International Trade Association: "If China has no means to defend its economy other than exports, it will have to push some of its exports out."]



Although mutual tariffs have been suspended, the 25% tariffs on steel and automobiles remain in place.



On top of that, there are the repercussions of U.S.-China retaliatory tariffs.



The uncertainty hanging over our industries is still significant.



This is KBS News, Jeong Jae-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!