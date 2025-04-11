U.S.-China trade war escalates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The trade war is now narrowing down to the United States versus China.



It all started with the United States.



In February, they imposed an additional 10% tariff, and again in March, another 10% on imports from China.



Each time, China retaliated with similar measures on certain American products.



And on the day of the reciprocal tariff announcement against the world, the U.S. added an additional 34% tariff specifically on China.



In response, China threatened with an equal 34% retaliatory tariff.



It’s a 'tooth for a tooth, eye for an eye' strategy.



As the U.S. suggested adding another 50%, China responded by announcing a 50% tariff of its own.



The U.S. then raised the tariffs even further to 125%.



China, anticipating this, activated its prepared high tariffs today, indicating it is ready to counter.



Beijing correspondent Kim Hyo-shin reports.



[Report]



Despite the tariff rate jumping to 125% overnight, the atmosphere in China is nonchalant.



They believe that the tariffs have already risen too high, surpassing the limit for selling goods to the U.S.



China has chosen to attack instead of negotiate.



[Wei Liang/Deputy Director of the Macroeconomic & Strategic Research Institute, China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations: "(The U.S.) clearly won’t stop. Judging by the current situation, even if we make some concessions, there’s no predicting what’s next. That’s how their logic works.”]



China also has reasons to feel confident.



It boasts the world’s second-largest domestic market, and since last year, the government has rolled out policies to boost consumption. This year, it plans to inject even more funds into the economy.



By reducing its trade dependence on the U.S., it has increased the number of countries to which it can export.



[Zhao Zhongxiu/President of the University of International Business and Economics, China: “While expanding domestic consumption, we’ve also opened the Chinese market to products from other countries. Likewise, we’ve expanded China’s export destinations.”



The trade war during Trump’s first term ended with China agreeing to buy more American agricultural products—a compromise China no longer favors. This time, Beijing believes it has the strength to endure.



China’s recent technological breakthroughs, like the surprise success of DeepSeek, have further boosted confidence.



For President Xi Jinping, who is preparing for a fourth term, appearing to yield to the U.S. would be politically damaging.



The calculation that being patient in negotiations could be advantageous is also the background of China's strategy to stand strong against the U.S.



Beijing is already preparing its next countermeasure.



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!