News 9

Han to negotiate tariffs

입력 2025.04.11 (00:11)

[Anchor]

Acting President Han Duck-soo has stated that he will negotiate well over the next 90 days to reduce tariff burdens.

He is reviewing negotiation cards, including easing non-tariff barriers.

This is reporter Shin Ji-hye.

[Report]

Acting President Han Duck-soo announced that he will advance negotiations during the 90-day period in which reciprocal tariffs are suspended.

As one of the negotiation cards, he mentioned the resolution of 'non-tariff barriers' that the Trump administration raised as an issue.

He stated that easing non-tariff barriers, which are a type of regulation, would be beneficial not only for the U.S. but also for our country.

[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "It is the same as being helpful to our domestic companies, not just foreign companies. In particular, I hope that the ministers in charge of various regulations will make special efforts...."]

In a trade report published last month, the U.S. pointed out South Korea's 'non-tariff barriers,' such as the 'offset' system that requires technology transfer when purchasing foreign weapons, restrictions on imports of U.S. beef, and digital regulations that are unfavorable to U.S. tech companies.

Since this is a matter of revising industrial protection systems, the government has stated that it will discuss it carefully, considering the impact on the domestic market.

There are also observations that existing regulations, such as restrictions on the monopoly of large platform companies, may come to a halt.

While reciprocal tariffs have been suspended, pressure regarding defense costs has continued for several days.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Could be one of the things we discuss that's unrelated to trade but I think we'll make it a part of it because it makes sense. Be nice to wrap it all up in one package for each country."]

Instead, it seems that cooperation in shipbuilding between the two countries will gain momentum as President Trump signed an executive order to rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding industry.

A senior government official stated that they will negotiate to maximize national interests while observing the cases of other countries.

This is KBS News Shin Ji-hye.

