News 9

Asian stocks surge

입력 2025.04.11 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Asian stock markets, including ours, welcomed the tariff suspension.

The KOSPI rebounded to its largest extent ever, and the stock markets in Japan and Taiwan surged nearly 10%.

Only China was different.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.

[Report]

The tariff suspension strongly pushed up the KOSPI.

2,445.

It rose 6.6%, or 151 points, compared to yesterday (4.9).

This is the largest increase rate since March 2020, and the largest increase in history.

Just three days after 'Black Monday,' it almost erased the losses as if they never happened, bringing the stock prices back to nearly where they were.

Large stocks like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also experienced a similar 'reset.'

[Kim Hak-kyun/Head of Research Center, Shinyoung Securities: "Trump's comments are unpredictable, and I think we should interpret this as an extension of such temporary volatility."]

The tariff issue has caused extreme fluctuations in stock prices recently.

In the six trading days following the reciprocal tariff announcement, the KOSPI fluctuated by an average of 2.63% per day.

This is more than three times last year's average of 0.84% per day.

The key question is how long this volatile market will last.

While it may be similar to laughing and crying at the words of President Trump, there are expectations that the fact that negotiations will continue for at least 90 days will reduce volatility.

[Kim Young-hwan/Researcher, NH Investment & Securities: “Whether the U.S. is actually willing to negotiate—that doubt has now been dispelled. Even if volatility increases, it likely won’t be as severe as before.”]

Stock markets in other Asian countries also reacted to whether there would be room for negotiations with the U.S.

Japan and Taiwan almost erased the losses from 'Black Monday', similar to the KOSPI, but China only managed a slight recovery.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Asian stocks surge
    • 입력 2025-04-11 00:11:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Asian stock markets, including ours, welcomed the tariff suspension.

The KOSPI rebounded to its largest extent ever, and the stock markets in Japan and Taiwan surged nearly 10%.

Only China was different.

Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.

[Report]

The tariff suspension strongly pushed up the KOSPI.

2,445.

It rose 6.6%, or 151 points, compared to yesterday (4.9).

This is the largest increase rate since March 2020, and the largest increase in history.

Just three days after 'Black Monday,' it almost erased the losses as if they never happened, bringing the stock prices back to nearly where they were.

Large stocks like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also experienced a similar 'reset.'

[Kim Hak-kyun/Head of Research Center, Shinyoung Securities: "Trump's comments are unpredictable, and I think we should interpret this as an extension of such temporary volatility."]

The tariff issue has caused extreme fluctuations in stock prices recently.

In the six trading days following the reciprocal tariff announcement, the KOSPI fluctuated by an average of 2.63% per day.

This is more than three times last year's average of 0.84% per day.

The key question is how long this volatile market will last.

While it may be similar to laughing and crying at the words of President Trump, there are expectations that the fact that negotiations will continue for at least 90 days will reduce volatility.

[Kim Young-hwan/Researcher, NH Investment & Securities: “Whether the U.S. is actually willing to negotiate—that doubt has now been dispelled. Even if volatility increases, it likely won’t be as severe as before.”]

Stock markets in other Asian countries also reacted to whether there would be room for negotiations with the U.S.

Japan and Taiwan almost erased the losses from 'Black Monday', similar to the KOSPI, but China only managed a slight recovery.

This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.
황현규
황현규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 상호 관세 90일 유예…“경솔” 중국에는 <br>재보복 125%

트럼프, 상호 관세 90일 유예…“경솔” 중국에는 재보복 125%
‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 <br>비례보복 대응

‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 비례보복 대응
윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…<br>수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯

윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯
이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보

이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.