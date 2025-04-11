Asian stocks surge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Asian stock markets, including ours, welcomed the tariff suspension.



The KOSPI rebounded to its largest extent ever, and the stock markets in Japan and Taiwan surged nearly 10%.



Only China was different.



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the story.



[Report]



The tariff suspension strongly pushed up the KOSPI.



2,445.



It rose 6.6%, or 151 points, compared to yesterday (4.9).



This is the largest increase rate since March 2020, and the largest increase in history.



Just three days after 'Black Monday,' it almost erased the losses as if they never happened, bringing the stock prices back to nearly where they were.



Large stocks like Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also experienced a similar 'reset.'



[Kim Hak-kyun/Head of Research Center, Shinyoung Securities: "Trump's comments are unpredictable, and I think we should interpret this as an extension of such temporary volatility."]



The tariff issue has caused extreme fluctuations in stock prices recently.



In the six trading days following the reciprocal tariff announcement, the KOSPI fluctuated by an average of 2.63% per day.



This is more than three times last year's average of 0.84% per day.



The key question is how long this volatile market will last.



While it may be similar to laughing and crying at the words of President Trump, there are expectations that the fact that negotiations will continue for at least 90 days will reduce volatility.



[Kim Young-hwan/Researcher, NH Investment & Securities: “Whether the U.S. is actually willing to negotiate—that doubt has now been dispelled. Even if volatility increases, it likely won’t be as severe as before.”]



Stock markets in other Asian countries also reacted to whether there would be room for negotiations with the U.S.



Japan and Taiwan almost erased the losses from 'Black Monday', similar to the KOSPI, but China only managed a slight recovery.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



