News 9

Taekwondo instructor gets 30 yrs

입력 2025.04.11 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last year, the head of a taekwondo school caused the death of a five-year-old child by placing him upside down on a mat.

He has claimed it was a joke, but today (4.10), the first trial court sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Reporter Lee Won-hee watched the verdict with the child's mother today.

[Report]

Five-year-old Choi Do-ha was placed upside down between mats by the head of the taekwondo school he attended.

After being left unattended for nearly 30 minutes, he lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately passed away 11 days later.

On the day of the first trial verdict for the taekwondo instructor.

The mother heads to the court holding a photo of Do-ha smiling brightly.

[“I'll place it where (the instructor) can see it clearly. Do-ha should see (the trial) too.”]

Since that day, the mother has not been able to sleep peacefully for even a single night.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “I kept thinking that the maximum sentence should be given. I couldn’t sleep because of that.”]

She has yet to receive a sincere apology.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “The bereaved family is always sitting there (in the courtroom), but he casually says ‘it was a joke, a joke.’ Who can take that seriously if he bows deeply and apologizes?”]

Her steps are heavy.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “(The result needs to be good.) Exactly. I’m nervous. He shouldn’t be released, really.”]

Holding onto a photo of Do-ha tightly.

[“(You can go in.) Can I go in?”]

She enters the courtroom.

The first trial result is a 30-year prison sentence.

The instructor claimed it was a 'joke' and 'discipline,' but the court recognized it as 'murder with implied intent.'

Considering that the instructor attempted to delete CCTV footage immediately after the incident to destroy evidence, it was determined that he left the child unattended, aware of the risks, leading to the child's death.

The bereaved family sighed in sorrow.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “This is how the law is. Somewhere else, children will continue to be abused and may even die.”]

The mother of Do-ha announced that she would appeal.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Taekwondo instructor gets 30 yrs
    • 입력 2025-04-11 00:11:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last year, the head of a taekwondo school caused the death of a five-year-old child by placing him upside down on a mat.

He has claimed it was a joke, but today (4.10), the first trial court sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

Reporter Lee Won-hee watched the verdict with the child's mother today.

[Report]

Five-year-old Choi Do-ha was placed upside down between mats by the head of the taekwondo school he attended.

After being left unattended for nearly 30 minutes, he lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately passed away 11 days later.

On the day of the first trial verdict for the taekwondo instructor.

The mother heads to the court holding a photo of Do-ha smiling brightly.

[“I'll place it where (the instructor) can see it clearly. Do-ha should see (the trial) too.”]

Since that day, the mother has not been able to sleep peacefully for even a single night.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “I kept thinking that the maximum sentence should be given. I couldn’t sleep because of that.”]

She has yet to receive a sincere apology.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “The bereaved family is always sitting there (in the courtroom), but he casually says ‘it was a joke, a joke.’ Who can take that seriously if he bows deeply and apologizes?”]

Her steps are heavy.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “(The result needs to be good.) Exactly. I’m nervous. He shouldn’t be released, really.”]

Holding onto a photo of Do-ha tightly.

[“(You can go in.) Can I go in?”]

She enters the courtroom.

The first trial result is a 30-year prison sentence.

The instructor claimed it was a 'joke' and 'discipline,' but the court recognized it as 'murder with implied intent.'

Considering that the instructor attempted to delete CCTV footage immediately after the incident to destroy evidence, it was determined that he left the child unattended, aware of the risks, leading to the child's death.

The bereaved family sighed in sorrow.

[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “This is how the law is. Somewhere else, children will continue to be abused and may even die.”]

The mother of Do-ha announced that she would appeal.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 상호 관세 90일 유예…“경솔” 중국에는 <br>재보복 125%

트럼프, 상호 관세 90일 유예…“경솔” 중국에는 재보복 125%
‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 <br>비례보복 대응

‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 비례보복 대응
윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…<br>수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯

윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯
이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보

이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.