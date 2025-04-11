Taekwondo instructor gets 30 yrs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last year, the head of a taekwondo school caused the death of a five-year-old child by placing him upside down on a mat.



He has claimed it was a joke, but today (4.10), the first trial court sentenced him to 30 years in prison.



Reporter Lee Won-hee watched the verdict with the child's mother today.



[Report]



Five-year-old Choi Do-ha was placed upside down between mats by the head of the taekwondo school he attended.



After being left unattended for nearly 30 minutes, he lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital, where he ultimately passed away 11 days later.



On the day of the first trial verdict for the taekwondo instructor.



The mother heads to the court holding a photo of Do-ha smiling brightly.



[“I'll place it where (the instructor) can see it clearly. Do-ha should see (the trial) too.”]



Since that day, the mother has not been able to sleep peacefully for even a single night.



[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “I kept thinking that the maximum sentence should be given. I couldn’t sleep because of that.”]



She has yet to receive a sincere apology.



[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “The bereaved family is always sitting there (in the courtroom), but he casually says ‘it was a joke, a joke.’ Who can take that seriously if he bows deeply and apologizes?”]



Her steps are heavy.



[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “(The result needs to be good.) Exactly. I’m nervous. He shouldn’t be released, really.”]



Holding onto a photo of Do-ha tightly.



[“(You can go in.) Can I go in?”]



She enters the courtroom.



The first trial result is a 30-year prison sentence.



The instructor claimed it was a 'joke' and 'discipline,' but the court recognized it as 'murder with implied intent.'



Considering that the instructor attempted to delete CCTV footage immediately after the incident to destroy evidence, it was determined that he left the child unattended, aware of the risks, leading to the child's death.



The bereaved family sighed in sorrow.



[Choi Min-young/Mother of the late Choi Do-ha: “This is how the law is. Somewhere else, children will continue to be abused and may even die.”]



The mother of Do-ha announced that she would appeal.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



