False reports mar Jamboree

[Anchor]

The incompetence of the responsible public officials was also a significant issue.

They submitted false reports regarding the installation of restrooms, which was one of the major controversies, and did not verify them.

The organizing committee also had a structure that made it difficult to possess expertise, and thus, a domino effect of incompetence exacerbated the situation.

The Board of Audit and Inspection requested disciplinary actions and investigations.

Kim Gi-hwa reports.

[Report]

On July 8, 2023, three weeks before the opening of the Jamboree.

The organizing committee received a report from the restroom construction company stating that it would be difficult to complete the work on time.

A few days later, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family conducted an on-site inspection.

At that time, Choi Chang-haeng, the Secretary-General of the organizing committee, falsely reported to Minister Kim Hyun-sook that the installation of restrooms had been completed.

Secretary-General Choi stated, "I thought it was unnecessary to report in detail to the Minister."

At that time, Minister Kim did not verify the report and stated in a Cabinet meeting that the installation of facilities had been completed, even holding a press briefing.

[Kim Hyun-sook/Former Minister of Gender Equality and Family/July 25, 2023: "We have completed the installation of facilities to support the camping of scout members, including 354 restrooms, 281 shower facilities, and 120 water supply stations."]

However, by the time of the opening of the event, the plumbing work for the restrooms had not been completed, leading to disruptions in the event.

Three days after the opening, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited the site and even cleaned the restrooms himself, but Secretary-General Choi reportedly questioned, "What's the big deal about the restrooms?"

The composition of the organizing committee was also problematic.

It was a large-scale international event with participation from 156 countries and over 40,000 people, yet only 10 out of 159 organizing committee staff had experience in hosting international events.

[Hong Jeong-sang/Director of the Social Welfare Audit Bureau, Board of Audit and Inspection: "Due to a lack of awareness regarding the importance of capacity and event preparation, overlapping poor work processes at each stage led to the failure of the successful hosting of the Saemangeum Jamboree."]

The Board of Audit and Inspection referred four individuals for investigation and requested disciplinary actions against five others.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

