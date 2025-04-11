[Exclusive] Controversy over court picks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Controversy continues over whether Acting President Han Duck-soo’s nomination of Constitutional Court judge candidates was appropriate.



Several constitutional petitions and requests for injunctions have been filed with the Constitutional Court.



Interestingly, the case will be presided over by Judge Ma Eun-hyuk, who was the one whose appointment was delayed by the acting president.



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has the details.



[Report]



At least five constitutional petitions have been filed questioning the validity of the nominations of Constitutional Court judge candidates Lee Wan-kyu and Ham Seong-hoon by Acting President Han Duck-soo.



The Constitutional Court assigned the presiding judge through a random electronic lottery, and KBS has confirmed that it was assigned to the newly appointed Judge Ma Eun-hyuk.



In addition to the constitutional petitions, requests for injunctions to suspend the effect of the nominations have also been submitted.



Among the nine judges, a quorum of six is required for constitutional petitions, while five is needed for injunctions.



If the Constitutional Court accelerates the proceedings for the injunctions, there is a possibility that decisions could be made before Judges Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-sun retire on Apr. 18.



In the case of the Korea Communications Commission Chairperson Lee Jin-sook's case, it took four days from the request for an injunction to the decision.



[Im Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "It is likely that the legitimacy of a decision made by seven judges rather than nine could be questioned, so it would be most desirable for a decision to be made before the retirement of Judges Moon Hyung-bae and Lee Mi-son on Apr. 18."]



As the controversy over whether the acting president's nomination of judges constitutes an overreach of authority continues, it has been revealed that the past Ministry of Government Legislation interpreted that "the role of an acting president should be limited to maintaining the status quo."



The constitutional commentary published by the ministry in 2010 states, "An acting president should refrain from making new policy decisions and should maintain the status quo."



However, Deputy Minister of Justice Kim Seok-woo stated yesterday (4.9) that "if the presidency is vacant, the acting president can exercise authority as the head of the executive branch."



The Ministry of Justice added that "it is necessary to specifically examine how far the maintenance of the status quo extends."



This is KBS News, Lee Ho-jun.



