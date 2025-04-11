News 9

Justice minister reinstated

입력 2025.04.11 (00:11)

[Anchor]

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the impeachment motion against Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae.

The unanimous decision was made due to insufficient evidence and other reasons.

Minister Park has resumed his duties after four months.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung has the details.

[Report]

Minister of Justice Park Sung-jae participated in the Cabinet meeting just before the 12.3 emergency martial law.

He was impeached by the National Assembly last December for not actively preventing the declaration of martial law.

After 119 days, the Constitutional Court dismissed the impeachment motion against Minister Park.

All eight judges were in unanimous agreement.

Newly appointed Justice Ma Eun-hyuk did not participate in the deliberation and therefore was not involved in this ruling.

The Constitutional Court first determined that there was insufficient evidence or materials to prove that Minister Park was involved in the emergency martial law.

Simply attending the meeting and not dissuading the declaration does not sufficiently prove that he assisted former President Yoon in declaring martial law.

Regarding the impeachment reason that he discussed follow-up measures to the martial law at a meeting held the day after the declaration, the court concluded that "it cannot be seen as involvement in an insurrection."

The reasons for impeachment, such as directing the establishment of detention facilities at the Seoul Eastern Detention Center and refusing the National Assembly's request for the prosecution's special activity fund documents, were also not accepted.

However, the court found that not submitting the materials related to Chang Si-ho's case to the National Assembly was a violation of the 'National Assembly Testimony and Appraisal Act,' but it did not warrant dismissal.

Minister Park immediately returned to his duties.

[Park Sung-jae/Minister of Justice: "Personally, I do not believe I committed any wrongdoing that would warrant impeachment... I am grateful that the Constitutional Court accepted this and made a wise decision."]

The Constitutional Court dismissed the power dispute filed by People Power Party lawmakers, who argued that the quorum for impeaching an acting president should be the same as that for the president, with a 6-2 decision by the justices.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

  Justice minister reinstated
    입력 2025-04-11 00:11:36
    News 9
공지·정정

