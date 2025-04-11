Nasdaq soars 12%

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The stock market fluctuated dramatically once again with just one word from President Trump.



As relief spread over the mutual tariff suspension, the Nasdaq index surged by 12%.



Market outlooks are as inconsistent as the policies themselves.



Our correspondent Park Il-jung reports from New York.



[Report]



When President Trump posted on social media that it was a great time to buy, the U.S. stock market was lukewarm.



However, shortly after 1 PM, when he announced the mutual tariff suspension, the market shot up vertically.



The Nasdaq index recorded its largest increase since 2001, and the S&P 500 index rose to its third-largest increase ever, while the Dow index saw its sixth-largest rise.



As the mutual tariff suspension, which the White House had called "fake news" just two days ago, became a reality, a buying frenzy ensued.



Expectations that President Trump would no longer be able to hold out led to significant increases in the stock prices of companies like Apple, which had previously dropped.



[Brian Mulberry/Client Investment Manager, Zacks Investment Management: "It didn't ever really make sense that we were ever going to have maximum tariffs for a maximum amount of time."]



However, future outlooks are mixed.



Some believe that certainty has been achieved for the time being, while others argue that the 10% universal tariff imposed globally is still too high.



[Larry Summers/Former U.S. Treasury Secretary: "This is still 5 to 10 times as large a tariff increase as the president imposed during his first term. It's still a dangerous and problematic step."]



In particular, there are concerns that the uncertainty remains given President Trump's method of announcing policies.



[Steven Horsford/U.S. Democratic Congressman/USTR Representative Hearing: "But yet he announced on a tweet? If it was a plan, if it was always the plan, how is this not market manipulation?"]



U.S. stock index futures and international oil futures have not been able to maintain the upward momentum seen in the regular market until this morning.



This is interpreted as a sign that the anxiety felt by the market has not yet dissipated.



This is Park Il-jung reporting for KBS News from New York.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!