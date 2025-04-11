Han Dong-hoon announces bid
입력 2025.04.11 (00:11)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
In the People Power Party, former leader Han Dong-hoon declared his candidacy today (4.10).
He stated that he would prevent the birth of a monstrous regime and open an era of the middle class.
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo began his first activities by visiting the labor sector, while lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions.
Lee Yoon-woo reports.
[Report]
“$40,000 in per capita income,” and “70% of citizens in the middle class.”
Han Dong-hoon’s vision centers on building a growing middle class.
His campaign promise is to go beyond polarization and create a society where anyone can belong to the middle class.
He also took direct aim at former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, saying dangerous individuals should not become president and a "monster regime" must be prevented.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "We must protect our future from dangerous politicians who would abandon the fate of the country for power, and from extreme populists who blindly follow them."]
He also reiterated his commitment to constitutional reform.
He emphasized that a four-year presidential term with the possibility of reelection and a bicameral legislature would help curb extreme political strife.
Other candidates are also stepping up their campaigns.
Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo began with a focus on labor issues.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: “I don’t think there’s another candidate who understands laborers, small business owners, farmers, and the people of Honam better than I do.”]
Lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the areas affected by the Gyeongbuk wildfires.
[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: “We need a system that ensures early detection and rapid response.”]
[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: “I’ll do my best to support a speedy recovery.”]
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won is expected to declare her candidacy tomorrow (4.11), while former Reform Party lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja officially announced her participation in the People Power Party primary.
In contrast, former Minister Won Hee-ryong announced he will not run, citing responsibility for the president’s impeachment.
Within the party, there have been calls for Acting President Han Duck-soo to run.
This is KBS News Lee Yoon-woo.
In the People Power Party, former leader Han Dong-hoon declared his candidacy today (4.10).
He stated that he would prevent the birth of a monstrous regime and open an era of the middle class.
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo began his first activities by visiting the labor sector, while lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions.
Lee Yoon-woo reports.
[Report]
“$40,000 in per capita income,” and “70% of citizens in the middle class.”
Han Dong-hoon’s vision centers on building a growing middle class.
His campaign promise is to go beyond polarization and create a society where anyone can belong to the middle class.
He also took direct aim at former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, saying dangerous individuals should not become president and a "monster regime" must be prevented.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "We must protect our future from dangerous politicians who would abandon the fate of the country for power, and from extreme populists who blindly follow them."]
He also reiterated his commitment to constitutional reform.
He emphasized that a four-year presidential term with the possibility of reelection and a bicameral legislature would help curb extreme political strife.
Other candidates are also stepping up their campaigns.
Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo began with a focus on labor issues.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: “I don’t think there’s another candidate who understands laborers, small business owners, farmers, and the people of Honam better than I do.”]
Lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the areas affected by the Gyeongbuk wildfires.
[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: “We need a system that ensures early detection and rapid response.”]
[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: “I’ll do my best to support a speedy recovery.”]
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won is expected to declare her candidacy tomorrow (4.11), while former Reform Party lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja officially announced her participation in the People Power Party primary.
In contrast, former Minister Won Hee-ryong announced he will not run, citing responsibility for the president’s impeachment.
Within the party, there have been calls for Acting President Han Duck-soo to run.
This is KBS News Lee Yoon-woo.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Han Dong-hoon announces bid
-
- 입력 2025-04-11 00:11:37
[Anchor]
In the People Power Party, former leader Han Dong-hoon declared his candidacy today (4.10).
He stated that he would prevent the birth of a monstrous regime and open an era of the middle class.
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo began his first activities by visiting the labor sector, while lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions.
Lee Yoon-woo reports.
[Report]
“$40,000 in per capita income,” and “70% of citizens in the middle class.”
Han Dong-hoon’s vision centers on building a growing middle class.
His campaign promise is to go beyond polarization and create a society where anyone can belong to the middle class.
He also took direct aim at former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, saying dangerous individuals should not become president and a "monster regime" must be prevented.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "We must protect our future from dangerous politicians who would abandon the fate of the country for power, and from extreme populists who blindly follow them."]
He also reiterated his commitment to constitutional reform.
He emphasized that a four-year presidential term with the possibility of reelection and a bicameral legislature would help curb extreme political strife.
Other candidates are also stepping up their campaigns.
Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo began with a focus on labor issues.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: “I don’t think there’s another candidate who understands laborers, small business owners, farmers, and the people of Honam better than I do.”]
Lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the areas affected by the Gyeongbuk wildfires.
[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: “We need a system that ensures early detection and rapid response.”]
[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: “I’ll do my best to support a speedy recovery.”]
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won is expected to declare her candidacy tomorrow (4.11), while former Reform Party lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja officially announced her participation in the People Power Party primary.
In contrast, former Minister Won Hee-ryong announced he will not run, citing responsibility for the president’s impeachment.
Within the party, there have been calls for Acting President Han Duck-soo to run.
This is KBS News Lee Yoon-woo.
In the People Power Party, former leader Han Dong-hoon declared his candidacy today (4.10).
He stated that he would prevent the birth of a monstrous regime and open an era of the middle class.
Former Minister Kim Moon-soo began his first activities by visiting the labor sector, while lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions.
Lee Yoon-woo reports.
[Report]
“$40,000 in per capita income,” and “70% of citizens in the middle class.”
Han Dong-hoon’s vision centers on building a growing middle class.
His campaign promise is to go beyond polarization and create a society where anyone can belong to the middle class.
He also took direct aim at former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, saying dangerous individuals should not become president and a "monster regime" must be prevented.
[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "We must protect our future from dangerous politicians who would abandon the fate of the country for power, and from extreme populists who blindly follow them."]
He also reiterated his commitment to constitutional reform.
He emphasized that a four-year presidential term with the possibility of reelection and a bicameral legislature would help curb extreme political strife.
Other candidates are also stepping up their campaigns.
Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo began with a focus on labor issues.
[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: “I don’t think there’s another candidate who understands laborers, small business owners, farmers, and the people of Honam better than I do.”]
Lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the areas affected by the Gyeongbuk wildfires.
[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: “We need a system that ensures early detection and rapid response.”]
[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: “I’ll do my best to support a speedy recovery.”]
Lawmaker Na Kyung-won is expected to declare her candidacy tomorrow (4.11), while former Reform Party lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja officially announced her participation in the People Power Party primary.
In contrast, former Minister Won Hee-ryong announced he will not run, citing responsibility for the president’s impeachment.
Within the party, there have been calls for Acting President Han Duck-soo to run.
This is KBS News Lee Yoon-woo.
-
-
이윤우 기자 yw@kbs.co.kr이윤우 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.