Han Dong-hoon announces bid

[Anchor]



In the People Power Party, former leader Han Dong-hoon declared his candidacy today (4.10).



He stated that he would prevent the birth of a monstrous regime and open an era of the middle class.



Former Minister Kim Moon-soo began his first activities by visiting the labor sector, while lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the Daegu and Gyeongbuk regions.



Lee Yoon-woo reports.



[Report]



“$40,000 in per capita income,” and “70% of citizens in the middle class.”



Han Dong-hoon’s vision centers on building a growing middle class.



His campaign promise is to go beyond polarization and create a society where anyone can belong to the middle class.



He also took direct aim at former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, saying dangerous individuals should not become president and a "monster regime" must be prevented.



[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "We must protect our future from dangerous politicians who would abandon the fate of the country for power, and from extreme populists who blindly follow them."]



He also reiterated his commitment to constitutional reform.



He emphasized that a four-year presidential term with the possibility of reelection and a bicameral legislature would help curb extreme political strife.



Other candidates are also stepping up their campaigns.



Former Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo began with a focus on labor issues.



[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: “I don’t think there’s another candidate who understands laborers, small business owners, farmers, and the people of Honam better than I do.”]



Lawmakers Ahn Cheol-soo and former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min visited the areas affected by the Gyeongbuk wildfires.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/Member of the People Power Party: “We need a system that ensures early detection and rapid response.”]



[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: “I’ll do my best to support a speedy recovery.”]



Lawmaker Na Kyung-won is expected to declare her candidacy tomorrow (4.11), while former Reform Party lawmaker Yang Hyang-ja officially announced her participation in the People Power Party primary.



In contrast, former Minister Won Hee-ryong announced he will not run, citing responsibility for the president’s impeachment.



Within the party, there have been calls for Acting President Han Duck-soo to run.



This is KBS News Lee Yoon-woo.



