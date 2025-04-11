Lee Jae-myung announces candidacy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has officially declared his candidacy for the presidential election.



He stated, "I will create a real Republic of Korea," revealing the background and vision for his candidacy through a video.



Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon continued his economic activities by addressing tariff responses in the United States.



Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the story.



[Report]



Lee Jae-myung is making his third challenge for the presidency.



His declaration was made in the form of an 11-minute documentary video.



He emphasized the need for a presidential election due to the impeachment of the president and highlighted overcoming the national crisis.



[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "Didn’t we bring down a reality-based power accompanied by force? I believe that the greatness of the people is the source of the greatness of the Republic of Korea."]



He presented three main goals: economic growth, diplomacy prioritizing national interests, and valuing life, along with a new vision called 'K-Initiative.'



He emphasized being a prepared candidate based on 'well-being-ism,' which seeks a happy life beyond just survival, and pragmatism.



[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "I want to create a real Republic of Korea. I want to be the excellent tool, the best tool for the great people of Korea."]



He will announce specific details of his vision and camp appointments tomorrow (Apr. 11).



After his candidacy declaration, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon traveled to the United States, where he met with employees of a local auto parts company to discuss tariff response measures.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "There wasn’t even a channel established to negotiate this tariff issue with the suppliers in the U.S. I’m trying to create such a negotiation channel..."]



Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo is expected to declare his candidacy under the banner of unification and solidarity by the end of this week at the latest.



Former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan is focusing on media interviews and is working to reveal policy ideas such as constitutional amendments.



This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.



