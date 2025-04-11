News 9

Lee Jae-myung announces candidacy

입력 2025.04.11 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has officially declared his candidacy for the presidential election.

He stated, "I will create a real Republic of Korea," revealing the background and vision for his candidacy through a video.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon continued his economic activities by addressing tariff responses in the United States.

Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung is making his third challenge for the presidency.

His declaration was made in the form of an 11-minute documentary video.

He emphasized the need for a presidential election due to the impeachment of the president and highlighted overcoming the national crisis.

[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "Didn’t we bring down a reality-based power accompanied by force? I believe that the greatness of the people is the source of the greatness of the Republic of Korea."]

He presented three main goals: economic growth, diplomacy prioritizing national interests, and valuing life, along with a new vision called 'K-Initiative.'

He emphasized being a prepared candidate based on 'well-being-ism,' which seeks a happy life beyond just survival, and pragmatism.

[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "I want to create a real Republic of Korea. I want to be the excellent tool, the best tool for the great people of Korea."]

He will announce specific details of his vision and camp appointments tomorrow (Apr. 11).

After his candidacy declaration, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon traveled to the United States, where he met with employees of a local auto parts company to discuss tariff response measures.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "There wasn’t even a channel established to negotiate this tariff issue with the suppliers in the U.S. I’m trying to create such a negotiation channel..."]

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo is expected to declare his candidacy under the banner of unification and solidarity by the end of this week at the latest.

Former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan is focusing on media interviews and is working to reveal policy ideas such as constitutional amendments.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jae-myung announces candidacy
    • 입력 2025-04-11 00:11:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung has officially declared his candidacy for the presidential election.

He stated, "I will create a real Republic of Korea," revealing the background and vision for his candidacy through a video.

Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dong-yeon continued his economic activities by addressing tariff responses in the United States.

Reporter Oh Dae-sung has the story.

[Report]

Lee Jae-myung is making his third challenge for the presidency.

His declaration was made in the form of an 11-minute documentary video.

He emphasized the need for a presidential election due to the impeachment of the president and highlighted overcoming the national crisis.

[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "Didn’t we bring down a reality-based power accompanied by force? I believe that the greatness of the people is the source of the greatness of the Republic of Korea."]

He presented three main goals: economic growth, diplomacy prioritizing national interests, and valuing life, along with a new vision called 'K-Initiative.'

He emphasized being a prepared candidate based on 'well-being-ism,' which seeks a happy life beyond just survival, and pragmatism.

[Lee Jae-myung/Former Leader of the Democratic Party: "I want to create a real Republic of Korea. I want to be the excellent tool, the best tool for the great people of Korea."]

He will announce specific details of his vision and camp appointments tomorrow (Apr. 11).

After his candidacy declaration, Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon traveled to the United States, where he met with employees of a local auto parts company to discuss tariff response measures.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Gyeonggi Governor: "There wasn’t even a channel established to negotiate this tariff issue with the suppliers in the U.S. I’m trying to create such a negotiation channel..."]

Former Gyeongnam Governor Kim Kyung-soo is expected to declare his candidacy under the banner of unification and solidarity by the end of this week at the latest.

Former lawmaker Kim Du-kwan is focusing on media interviews and is working to reveal policy ideas such as constitutional amendments.

This is KBS News, Oh Dae-sung.
오대성
오대성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프, 상호 관세 90일 유예…“경솔” 중국에는 <br>재보복 125%

트럼프, 상호 관세 90일 유예…“경솔” 중국에는 재보복 125%
‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 <br>비례보복 대응

‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 비례보복 대응
윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…<br>수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯

윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯
이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보

이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.