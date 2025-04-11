S. Korea sanctions ship

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The government has implemented independent sanctions against stateless vessels involved in the trade of prohibited goods with North Korea and the Hong Kong-based shipping company to which these vessels belong.



This is a vessel that was caught transporting iron ore from North Korea to China.



Yang Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



The stateless cargo ship 'Sunrise 1' was passing through our territorial waters last June.



The government received intelligence from an allied country that this vessel was involved in violations of UN sanctions against North Korea and immediately seized it, detaining it at Busan Port.



According to a joint government investigation, this ship was found to have loaded 5,020 tons of iron ore from North Korea at Chongjin Port just before its seizure and was en route to Jingjiang Port in Jiangsu Province, China.



UN Security Council Resolution 2371 prohibits the transfer of iron ore from North Korea.



In response, the government has designated this vessel, the Hong Kong-based shipping company it belongs to, and two Chinese operators of the company as independent sanctions targets.



Additionally, a Russian company that is the cargo owner has also been included in the sanctions list.



However, it has been reported that the final consignee of the cargo has not been identified.



Considering concerns about safety incidents and marine pollution due to the prolonged detention, the government plans to take measures to remove this vessel soon.



A Ministry of Foreign Affairs official stated that this sanction demonstrates a strong commitment to blocking North Korea's illegal maritime activities and emphasized that they will respond firmly to sanction violations based on cooperation with allied countries.



Once designated as a sanctioned vessel, entry into domestic ports requires government permission, and trading with sanctioned entities or individuals without permission may result in penalties under relevant laws.



This is KBS News, Yang Min-cheol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!