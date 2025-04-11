News 9

Jeonse fraud in Suwon

[Anchor]

There have been continuous reports of people in Suwon and Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, not being able to get their jeonse deposits back.

It has been revealed that the landlords who are not returning the deposits own hundreds of officetels, with some having over a hundred or two hundred.

The police are investigating whether this is another case of jeonse fraud.

This is reporter Shin Ji-soo with the report.

[Report]

Kim, a man in his 20s, was living in an officetel in Suwon on a jeonse basis.

In October of last year, a notice of auction was suddenly posted on his front door.

He faced the possibility of losing his entire jeonse deposit of 130 million won, which he had secured through a loan.

The guarantee insurance that the landlord promised to provide had been rejected.

[Mr. Kim/Suwon, Gyeonggi Province/Voice Altered: "I was preparing to marry my girlfriend. All those dreams and hopes have vanished."]

A woman living in an officetel in Hwaseong is also unable to get her jeonse deposit of 70 million won back.

She found out that her officetel was under provisional seizure just before her wedding in early December last year, and it eventually went to auction.

[Ms. A/Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province/Voice Altered: "I have to keep paying the loan interest, so I can't move. I got married, but we are living separately."]

The landlords with whom these individuals signed their jeonse contracts are all major players who own hundreds of officetels in the Suwon and Hwaseong areas.

When asked why they are not returning the deposits, they cite high interest rates as the reason.

[Landlord/Mr. Shin/Owns 270 units/Voice Altered: "The interest on the loans has gone from 1 million won to 4 million won."]

They also claim that the drop in jeonse prices is a problem.

[Landlord/Mr. Kim/Owns 140 units/Voice Altered: "The outgoing tenant had a deposit worth 150% of the official appraisal value, and the new tenant is at 126%. I have lost that much money, haven't I?"]

A total of 137 people have reported not receiving their jeonse deposits back from these two landlords.

The total amount of unreturned deposits have reached 18.4 billion won.

The police have charged the two individuals with fraud and are investigating the case.

This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.

