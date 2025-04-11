Digital sex crimes surge

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The number of victims of digital sexual crimes exceeded 10,000 for the first time last year.



In particular, the number of victims from 'deepfake' incidents surged, with nearly 80% of the victims being individuals in their teens and twenties who actively use social media.



This is a report by Joo Hyun-ji.



[Report]



Last year, the so-called 'Seoul National University Nth Room' incident shocked our society.



Graduates of Seoul National University created and distributed over 100 deepfake videos using alumni graduation photos and social media, committing digital sexual crimes.



The number of confirmed victims from this incident was over 60, and similar crimes have continued to occur since then.



Last year, over 300 victims received support from the Central Digital Sexual Crime Victim Support Center.



This is an increase of nearly 15% compared to a year ago, and it is the first time that the number of victims has exceeded 10,000.



In particular, the number of victims due to 'deepfake' incidents increased more than threefold, from around 400 cases to over 1,300 cases in just one year.



80% of the victims are in their teens and twenties, and the more they actively use social media, the more they become targets of digital sexual crimes.



90% of the support requests made by victims were for the removal of explicit videos, followed by requests for counseling and other forms of assistance.



95% of the websites distributing illegal recordings have servers located overseas, increasing the need for international cooperation.



[Park Seong-hye/Head of Deletion Support Team, Central Digital Sexual Crime Victim Support Center: “The issue of non-compliant sites with overseas servers has become very serious. We’ve submitted mass deletion requests to the U.S. State Department through the U.S. Embassy, and we are exploring a variety of international cooperation routes.”]



The government announced that it will consolidate all digital sexual crime victim counseling through the emergency hotline 1366, and that it will also automate the detection and removal requests for sexual crime materials.



This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.



