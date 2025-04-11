News 9

Digital sex crimes surge

입력 2025.04.11 (00:46)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The number of victims of digital sexual crimes exceeded 10,000 for the first time last year.

In particular, the number of victims from 'deepfake' incidents surged, with nearly 80% of the victims being individuals in their teens and twenties who actively use social media.

This is a report by Joo Hyun-ji.

[Report]

Last year, the so-called 'Seoul National University Nth Room' incident shocked our society.

Graduates of Seoul National University created and distributed over 100 deepfake videos using alumni graduation photos and social media, committing digital sexual crimes.

The number of confirmed victims from this incident was over 60, and similar crimes have continued to occur since then.

Last year, over 300 victims received support from the Central Digital Sexual Crime Victim Support Center.

This is an increase of nearly 15% compared to a year ago, and it is the first time that the number of victims has exceeded 10,000.

In particular, the number of victims due to 'deepfake' incidents increased more than threefold, from around 400 cases to over 1,300 cases in just one year.

80% of the victims are in their teens and twenties, and the more they actively use social media, the more they become targets of digital sexual crimes.

90% of the support requests made by victims were for the removal of explicit videos, followed by requests for counseling and other forms of assistance.

95% of the websites distributing illegal recordings have servers located overseas, increasing the need for international cooperation.

[Park Seong-hye/Head of Deletion Support Team, Central Digital Sexual Crime Victim Support Center: “The issue of non-compliant sites with overseas servers has become very serious. We’ve submitted mass deletion requests to the U.S. State Department through the U.S. Embassy, and we are exploring a variety of international cooperation routes.”]

The government announced that it will consolidate all digital sexual crime victim counseling through the emergency hotline 1366, and that it will also automate the detection and removal requests for sexual crime materials.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Digital sex crimes surge
    • 입력 2025-04-11 00:46:35
    News 9
[Anchor]

The number of victims of digital sexual crimes exceeded 10,000 for the first time last year.

In particular, the number of victims from 'deepfake' incidents surged, with nearly 80% of the victims being individuals in their teens and twenties who actively use social media.

This is a report by Joo Hyun-ji.

[Report]

Last year, the so-called 'Seoul National University Nth Room' incident shocked our society.

Graduates of Seoul National University created and distributed over 100 deepfake videos using alumni graduation photos and social media, committing digital sexual crimes.

The number of confirmed victims from this incident was over 60, and similar crimes have continued to occur since then.

Last year, over 300 victims received support from the Central Digital Sexual Crime Victim Support Center.

This is an increase of nearly 15% compared to a year ago, and it is the first time that the number of victims has exceeded 10,000.

In particular, the number of victims due to 'deepfake' incidents increased more than threefold, from around 400 cases to over 1,300 cases in just one year.

80% of the victims are in their teens and twenties, and the more they actively use social media, the more they become targets of digital sexual crimes.

90% of the support requests made by victims were for the removal of explicit videos, followed by requests for counseling and other forms of assistance.

95% of the websites distributing illegal recordings have servers located overseas, increasing the need for international cooperation.

[Park Seong-hye/Head of Deletion Support Team, Central Digital Sexual Crime Victim Support Center: “The issue of non-compliant sites with overseas servers has become very serious. We’ve submitted mass deletion requests to the U.S. State Department through the U.S. Embassy, and we are exploring a variety of international cooperation routes.”]

The government announced that it will consolidate all digital sexual crime victim counseling through the emergency hotline 1366, and that it will also automate the detection and removal requests for sexual crime materials.

This is KBS News, Joo Hyun-ji.
주현지
주현지

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

백악관 “중국에 대한 합계 관세 125%가 아닌<br>145%”

백악관 “중국에 대한 합계 관세 125%가 아닌145%”
‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 <br>비례보복 대응

‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 비례보복 대응
윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…<br>수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯

윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯
이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보

이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.