PPP's candidate selection process

[Anchor]



In the meantime, the People Power Party has finalized the method for selecting its presidential candidate.



They will narrow down the candidates to four through the first public opinion poll, and then further reduce that to two before selecting the final candidate.



The candidates' reactions have been mixed.



This is a report by Park Young-min.



[Report]



The presidential primary of the People Power Party is expected to have around ten candidates.



They have confirmed the framework for selecting the final candidate through up to three rounds of primaries.



First, the first primary will select four candidates based on a 100% public opinion poll.



The plan is to generate as much public interest as possible, in line with the public's expectations.



In the second primary, both party and public opinions will be reflected equally; if no candidate receives a majority of the votes, the top two candidates will face a 'runoff vote'.



[Lee Yang-soo/Secretary General of the People Power Party: "Since we have a runoff vote for selecting the party leader, it doesn't seem appropriate not to have a runoff vote for the presidential candidate as well..."]



A 'preventive measure against reverse selection' will be applied in the primary opinion polls.



Only responses from People Power Party supporters and undecided voters will be counted.



The reactions of the presidential candidates to the confirmation of the primary rules have been mixed.



While many expressed their intention to follow the established rules...



[Kim Moon-soo/Former Minister of Employment and Labor: "It's a bit inappropriate for a player to say, 'Let's change the rules like this and that'..."]



[Han Dong-hoon/Former Leader of the People Power Party: "It's already been decided, and we need to make the choice that leads us to victory..."]



There are also signs of hesitation regarding candidacy.



[Yoo Seong-min/Former Member of the People Power Party: "If you include reverse selection in the public sentiment at 50, it’s almost no different from the party sentiment..."]



Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon stated, "Modifications and improvements are necessary for public interest," while Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo argued, "A one-shot, four-candidate primary is needed."



The controversy surrounding the primary rules is expected to continue until the candidate registration begins on the 14th.



Meanwhile, the Democratic Party is holding a final adjustment meeting of the special committee for presidential primary regulations ahead of the Supreme Council's decision on the primary rules tomorrow (Apr. 11).



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



