Samsung, KT face off

Every Saturday on KBS, it's time to enjoy baseball with "Saturday is for Baseball!"



This week's matchup is a three-game series between Samsung and KT held in Suwon.



This time, the predictions from the commentators and the baseball reporters diverged.



Reporter Lee Moo-hyung will provide predictions for the weekend three-game series.



[Report]



Both Samsung and KT have a winning percentage above .500, creating a positive atmosphere at the start of the season.



Samsung is preparing with left-handed Lee Seung-hyun, followed by Reyes and Choi Won-tae in the starting rotation, while KT is expected to send out their one-two-three punch starting with Cuevas, followed by So Hyung-jun and Ko Young-pyo, promising a fierce starting battle.



This is the so-called 'all or nothing' prediction based on the views of two commentators and four baseball reporters.



First, commentator Jang Seong-ho, who accurately predicted Hanwha's victory over KIA in a previous matchup, is now picking Samsung to win.



He praised Samsung's strong balance between pitching and batting, which has remained consistent since the start of the season.



Commentator Yoo Hee-kwan also predicted that Samsung, with a .600 winning percentage over the last 10 games, will continue its upward trend.



The fact that the predictions of the two commentators matched for the first time is good news for Samsung fans.



What do KBS's baseball reporters think?



Contrary to the commentators, the reporters voted 3 to 1 in favor of the home team KT.



Reporters Jeong Chung-hee, Moon Yeong-gyu, and Ha Mu-rim believe that KT, with a strong pitching lineup and closer Park Young-hyun performing well, will have the upper hand in a close match.



On the other hand, reporter Kim Do-hwan predicted that Samsung's captain Koo Ja-wook, who broke his silence with a big home run, will be the key player.



The conclusion is a 3 to 3 deadlock, but we will have to see which side's predictions, the two commentators or the KBS reporters, will be more accurate.



Based on this week's prediction results, we look forward to next week's 'all or nothing' interim assessment.



[Lee Kang-cheol/KT Manager: "I think we are doing well right now, but the biggest thing is that we are going without injuries, which I believe is a good sign for our team."]



[Park Byung-ho/Samsung: "Our players are doing well right now, but we will show our best efforts to win every day."]



KT's unconventional strategy of using foreign hitter Rojas, who has a low batting average but a good on-base percentage, in the leadoff spot, and whether Samsung, which ranks first in home runs but has hit all its home runs at home, can showcase its power in away games will be points to watch.



This is KBS News Lee Moo-hyung.



