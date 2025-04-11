News 9

Yoon to leave residence tomorrow

입력 2025.04.11 (00:47)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave the official residence in Hannam-dong tomorrow (Apr. 11) at 5 PM.

It has been a week since his impeachment.

It is expected that senior aides from the presidential office will see him off.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

A truck loaded with belongings is leaving through the main gate in front of the residence.

Today (Apr. 10), the area in front of the residence was busy with moving trucks coming and going.

Former President Yoon will return to his private residence at 5 PM tomorrow, a week after the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling.

He moved into the official residence in early November 2022, so he is leaving after about 2 years and 5 months.

Considering the significant foot traffic in the Seocho-dong area where his private residence is located, the decision to move on a weekday afternoon was made to minimize inconvenience to citizens and ensure security.

It has been reported that senior aides from the presidential office will visit the residence to see off former President Yoon.

The Presidential Security Service stated that there will be no issues with security going forward, citing their prior experience managing President Yoon's commute to and from his Seocho-dong residence for six months after taking office.

The dedicated security team is expected to operate with a size ranging from 40 to 60 members as needed.

On the day of the move, additional security personnel will be deployed alongside the dedicated team.

The police plan to control traffic and enhance security around the private residence when former President Yoon is on the move.

It has been reported that former President Yoon will also take his 11 pets that he raised at the official residence.

Due to the number of pets, there are still considerations for moving to a standalone house after initially relocating to Seocho-dong.

After moving to his private residence, former President Yoon will attend trials related to insurrection charges and will receive security comparable to that of former presidents.

There is also interest in how much political influence he will exert during the early presidential election process.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Yoon to leave residence tomorrow
    • 입력 2025-04-11 00:47:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave the official residence in Hannam-dong tomorrow (Apr. 11) at 5 PM.

It has been a week since his impeachment.

It is expected that senior aides from the presidential office will see him off.

Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.

[Report]

A truck loaded with belongings is leaving through the main gate in front of the residence.

Today (Apr. 10), the area in front of the residence was busy with moving trucks coming and going.

Former President Yoon will return to his private residence at 5 PM tomorrow, a week after the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling.

He moved into the official residence in early November 2022, so he is leaving after about 2 years and 5 months.

Considering the significant foot traffic in the Seocho-dong area where his private residence is located, the decision to move on a weekday afternoon was made to minimize inconvenience to citizens and ensure security.

It has been reported that senior aides from the presidential office will visit the residence to see off former President Yoon.

The Presidential Security Service stated that there will be no issues with security going forward, citing their prior experience managing President Yoon's commute to and from his Seocho-dong residence for six months after taking office.

The dedicated security team is expected to operate with a size ranging from 40 to 60 members as needed.

On the day of the move, additional security personnel will be deployed alongside the dedicated team.

The police plan to control traffic and enhance security around the private residence when former President Yoon is on the move.

It has been reported that former President Yoon will also take his 11 pets that he raised at the official residence.

Due to the number of pets, there are still considerations for moving to a standalone house after initially relocating to Seocho-dong.

After moving to his private residence, former President Yoon will attend trials related to insurrection charges and will receive security comparable to that of former presidents.

There is also interest in how much political influence he will exert during the early presidential election process.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.
이현준
이현준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

백악관 “중국에 대한 합계 관세 125%가 아닌<br>145%”

백악관 “중국에 대한 합계 관세 125%가 아닌145%”
‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 <br>비례보복 대응

‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 비례보복 대응
윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…<br>수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯

윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯
이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보

이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.