Yoon to leave residence tomorrow

[Anchor]



Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will leave the official residence in Hannam-dong tomorrow (Apr. 11) at 5 PM.



It has been a week since his impeachment.



It is expected that senior aides from the presidential office will see him off.



Reporter Lee Hyun-jun has the story.



[Report]



A truck loaded with belongings is leaving through the main gate in front of the residence.



Today (Apr. 10), the area in front of the residence was busy with moving trucks coming and going.



Former President Yoon will return to his private residence at 5 PM tomorrow, a week after the Constitutional Court's impeachment ruling.



He moved into the official residence in early November 2022, so he is leaving after about 2 years and 5 months.



Considering the significant foot traffic in the Seocho-dong area where his private residence is located, the decision to move on a weekday afternoon was made to minimize inconvenience to citizens and ensure security.



It has been reported that senior aides from the presidential office will visit the residence to see off former President Yoon.



The Presidential Security Service stated that there will be no issues with security going forward, citing their prior experience managing President Yoon's commute to and from his Seocho-dong residence for six months after taking office.



The dedicated security team is expected to operate with a size ranging from 40 to 60 members as needed.



On the day of the move, additional security personnel will be deployed alongside the dedicated team.



The police plan to control traffic and enhance security around the private residence when former President Yoon is on the move.



It has been reported that former President Yoon will also take his 11 pets that he raised at the official residence.



Due to the number of pets, there are still considerations for moving to a standalone house after initially relocating to Seocho-dong.



After moving to his private residence, former President Yoon will attend trials related to insurrection charges and will receive security comparable to that of former presidents.



There is also interest in how much political influence he will exert during the early presidential election process.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyun-jun.



