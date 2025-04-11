News 9

Suwon players atone with cut

입력 2025.04.11

[Anchor]

Do you remember the so-called "Manse ejection" that occurred during the match between Suwon and Incheon on the Mar. 1 holiday?

Suwon's friends, who were born in the same year, Kwon Wan-kyu and Lee Ki-je, reportedly shaved their heads as a form of atonement after being ejected in the same match.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

["Wan-kyu and~ Ki-je~"]

Although they are laughing now, Mar. 1 is a day that Suwon's Kwon Wan-kyu and Lee Gi-je would rather forget.

In particular, Kwon Wan-kyu’s ejection on that day left many viewers stunned.

[Kwon Wan-kyu/Suwon: "I noticed that there were a lot of Taegeukgi flags in the stadium. I was a bit more excited that day. Seeing the Taegeukgi made me feel patriotic... I thought that if I shouted 'Manse,' the opposing player wouldn't throw the ball, but I acted too hastily...."]

After hearing that his friend was also ejected, Lee Ki-je said he felt like everything went dark in front of him.

[Lee Ki-je/Suwon: "'I heard that Wan-kyu was also ejected'... I thought, 'Oh, this game is going to go badly.'"]

The two, who caused damage to the team and incurred a fine of millions of won, decided to shave their heads as a form of atonement.

[Lee Ki-je & Kwon Wan-kyu/Suwon: "We felt really sorry for the team, so we thought we should focus only on soccer. We got our hair cut in Seoul (Sinsa-dong). You have to get a good shave to receive good energy. It probably cost around 10,000 won. Hahaha."]

Perhaps due to the effect of their shaved heads, Kwon Wan-kyu and Lee Ki-je have returned to Suwon after serving their suspensions and are currently on a three-game winning streak after overcoming a rough start.

Recently, they also went to see the cherry blossoms together, and their sights are set on a higher goal: Suwon's promotion.

[Kwon Wan-kyu & Lee K-je/Suwon: "Ki-je, we cut our hair, so now we can do well, let's work hard. (Yeah, be careful not to get injured!)"]

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

