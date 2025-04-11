Parties clash over Han

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party is calling on Acting President Han Duck-soo to withdraw his nominations for Constitutional Court justices, suggesting he may be eyeing a presidential run.



The People Power Party, in turn, criticized former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, accusing him of pressuring the National Assembly speaker to abandon his support for constitutional reform and claiming that a Lee presidency would result in dictatorship.



This is Son Seo-young reporting.



[Report]



The Democratic Party pressured Acting President Han Duck-soo to retract his nomination for a successor Constitutional Court judge, threatening to hold him accountable if he does not.



They strongly criticized his nomination of Lee Wan-kyu, the head of the Ministry of Government Legislation who is under investigation for allegedly abetting an attempted insurrection, calling it a second “loyalist coup.”



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "This is a sinister plot to extend the insurrection of Dec. 3 by placing a 'proxy for the insurrection leader' in the Constitutional Court."]



They also questioned whether he is dreaming of running for president, urging him to wake up from this delusion.



[Jung Sung-ho/Democratic Party Member/MBC Radio 'Kim Jong-bae's Focus': "There are rumors that senior members of the People Power Party are encouraging him to run for president, so such suspicions can be raised."]



The People Power Party criticized former leader Lee Jae-myung for shifting the blame for financial market instability onto the acting president.



[Kwon Young-se/People Power Party Emergency Response Committee Chair: “Threatening the acting president for political gain is delusional—Lee is acting as if he’s already president.”



They claimed that with just one statement from Lee, the National Assembly Speaker has compromised on constitutional reform, asserting that if Lee becomes president, he will wield the sword of revenge.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: “If Lee Jae-myung becomes president, we will see one-party dictatorship, with control over the legislature, executive, and judiciary.”]



The Democratic Party characterized this early presidential election as a battle between defending democracy and returning to dictatorship, while the People Power Party defined it as a choice between national chaos and national unity.



KBS News, Son Seo-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!