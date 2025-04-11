News 9

10 impeachment trials dismissed

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 10), with the dismissal decision, all impeachment motions led by the Democratic Party have been dismissed except for former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The Constitutional Court expressed concerns that the National Assembly used impeachment as a means of political pressure, but did not view it as an abuse of power.

We continue with our reporter Kim Tae-hoon.

[Report]

The Democratic Party proposed a total of 30 impeachment motions during the term of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Ultimately, 13 of them were passed, and impeachment trials were conducted at the Constitutional Court.

So far, 11 rulings have been made, and the only one that was upheld was the dismissal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The remaining cases involving high-ranking officials have been dismissed without exception to date.

Among these, 7 cases were unanimous opinions.

The cases of Police Chief Cho Ji-ho and Prosecutor General Son Jun-sung have not yet reached a conclusion.

The Constitutional Court also pointed out that this kind of 'mass impeachment' is unusual.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Impeachment Trial of Former President Yoon: "It raised concerns that the National Assembly used the impeachment trial as a tool of political pressure against the government, relying solely on allegations of legal violations without considering the constitutional and legal basis for impeachment."]

However, it emphasized several times that it cannot be seen as an abuse of the National Assembly's authority.

[Moon Hyung-bae/Acting Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court/Impeachment Trial of Minister Park Sung-jae: "In the process of the National Assembly's decision on the impeachment motion, the necessary legal procedures were followed, and since the alleged constitutional or legal violations of the impeached individual were substantiated to a certain extent, it cannot be said that the right to impeach was abused."]

In fact, the Constitutional Court justices unanimously dismissed the impeachment motion against Minister Park Sung-jae and Auditor General Choe Jae-hae, but they acknowledged that there were some unconstitutional and illegal acts.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

