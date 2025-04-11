News 9

Saemangeum Jamboree audit

입력 2025.04.11 (01:45)

[Anchor]

The results of the Board of Audit and Inspection regarding the Saemangeum Jamboree, which ended in turmoil in 2023, revealed comprehensive mismanagement.

From site selection to the preparation process, it was rushed and full of loopholes, and bidding corruption was also uncovered.

First, we have Hyun Ye-seul with the report.

[Report]

The 2023 World Scout Jamboree, which was prematurely concluded after just a week due to poor management in the heatwave.

The Board of Audit and Inspection conducted an audit for a year and a half, and the site selection was hasty from the beginning.

In 2015, Jeonbuk Province decided on a candidate site by merely looking at areas at high risk of flooding.

Officials stated, "We thought the Saemangeum Authority would fill it in," and "We believed the site was in good condition and did not need filling."

Jeonbuk Province submitted a false plan to the Korea Scout Association, stating, "We will complete site development by 2019" and "We will plant 100,000 trees to create shade."

Ultimately, Saemangeum was selected as the final venue, and Gangwon's Goseong County was eliminated.

The preparation for the event was also riddled with issues.

The organizing committee, despite the heatwave, stated, "You can drink tap water," and decided to provide only one bottle of water per person per day, while not executing a budget of 1.8 billion won for ice purchases.

The pest control research was entrusted to a non-professional company, and sanitation measures were not carried out on time.

Bidding corruption was also uncovered in the process of selecting a program operator for participants.

The head of the organizing committee, Mr. A, suggested bidding participation to Mr. B, the CEO of a company run by an acquaintance, and even accessed the internal system to view confidential documents and assisted in writing the proposal.

As a result, the company won a project worth 1.8 billion won.

Electrical work for facilities such as campsites and restrooms was bid on by unqualified individuals, yet the organizing committee was unaware, and the inflated construction costs were paid as is.

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

