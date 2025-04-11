News 9

[Exclusive] Concerns over avian influenza

[Anchor]

The spread of avian influenza is showing no signs of slowing down.

Primarily, chickens and ducks have been infected through migratory birds, but recently, there has been a sharp increase in cases where the virus is transmitted to humans through mammals.

The number of confirmed global cases of the highly transmissible H5N1 strain reached 81 last year.

This is nearly seven times higher than a year ago, and there have been nine reported deaths in the United States and other countries.

With forecasts suggesting that 'human-to-human transmission' could become possible, experts warn that if a second pandemic occurs, avian influenza could be the cause.

We also need to expedite preparations such as stockpiling vaccines, but it has been revealed that the vaccine developed domestically has not yet been proven effective.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has conducted an exclusive report.

[Report]

There have been cases of death due to human infection from avian influenza.

Recently, such cases have been confirmed in the United States and Mexico.

In the United States, one of the 66 confirmed infections last year died this year, and in Mexico, a 3-year-old child recently passed away.

Most of these infections are believed to have occurred through contact with mammals, such as dairy cows, that have frequent interactions with the virus.

Additionally, the same type of virus has recently been detected in domestic mammals such as cats and wildcats.

[Ji Young-mi/Director of the Korea Disease Control Agency/Jan.: "It strongly indicates that human infection and transmission of avian influenza could occur at any time, possibly leading to a pandemic."]

With the possibility of a second pandemic being mentioned, the government promised to stockpile vaccines both domestically and internationally last year.

The only H5N1 vaccine approved in the country is from a pharmaceutical company that received approval ten years ago.

Moreover, this vaccine was developed based on a virus that was prevalent in the early 2000s.

The Korea Disease Control Agency stated in a response to the National Assembly, "There have been no reported results proving the effectiveness of this vaccine against the avian influenza currently circulating overseas." (Provided by Kim Yoon, Democratic Party of Korea)

While overseas vaccines should be considered as an alternative, there is no budget for it.

The Disease Control Agency requested a budget of 7 billion won last year, but it was completely cut by the National Assembly.

[Kim Woo-joo/Professor at Korea University Vaccine Innovation Center: "It seems we quickly forgot the importance of vaccines, even after realizing it during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Vaccines) can reduce casualties without the negative effects of social distancing..."]

The World Health Organization has stated that the fatality rate for human infections with the H5N1 virus is nearly 50%.

This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.

