Woman caught for 5 suspected arsons

[Anchor]

As the wildfire risk peaked in the Yeongnam region, a series of unexplained fires occurred in a village in Wonju, Gangwon Province.

After conducting a stakeout investigation, the police arrested a woman in her 30s who was responsible for the fires.

Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the details.

[Report]

A woman is wandering around the back mountain of the village.

She sets fire to a pile of dry grass and tossed it to the ground.

Then, she calmly walks away as if nothing happened.

Fire trucks rush to the scene after receiving a fire report.

A woman watches this scene intently.

She is the same woman who threw the burning pile of grass earlier.

Since the end of last month, there have been five unexplained fires in this village.

At that time, a large wildfire in Gyeongbuk Province was spreading due to strong winds, raising the wildfire alert level to 'serious' and prompting a national firefighting mobilization order.

[Village Resident: "I thought it might be a cigarette butt when it happened once. But since it kept happening multiple times, I was always anxious."]

This is the place where the suspect set the fire.

Charred trees are scattered all over the area.

The police, suspicious of the repeated fires in nearby locations, began a stakeout investigation.

After four days, they discovered the woman in her 30s setting the fire and arrested her urgently.

This woman admitted to only one of the five fires as her doing.

[Lee Jin-hak/Head of the Criminal Division, Wonju Police Station: "The suspect admits to the scene where she was arrested but denies the others. However, we are currently investigating CCTV footage that shows the suspect passing by all the fire scenes."]

The police, considering the high risk of reoffending, have detained the woman and are investigating her motives and any additional crimes.

This is KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon.

