News 9

Rental fraud continues

[Anchor]

As the government officially recognizes nearly 30,000 victims of jeonse fraud, similar incidents continue to occur.

There are calls for stronger penalties.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.

[Report]

Mr. Nam, known as the 'construction king,' committed jeonse fraud amounting to 14.8 billion won in the Michuhol District of Incheon.

In January, the Supreme Court confirmed a 7-year prison sentence for him.

[Mr. Nam/At the detention review in Feb. 2023: "(Have you returned the deposits to the tenants?) .... (Have you fulfilled your repayment plan?) ...."]

In December of last year, the main perpetrator, Mr. Jeong, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a jeonse fraud case that occurred in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

The scale of the damage reached 76 billion won.

As large-scale jeonse fraud cases continue to emerge, a government-wide response was implemented in 2022, but the damage persists.

Since June 2023, the number of officially recognized victims of jeonse fraud by the government has exceeded 28,000.

A special law to support victims of jeonse fraud is also only valid until the end of next month.

There are also calls for stronger penalties against jeonse fraud, along with support measures for victims.

Currently, the maximum sentence for fraud crimes is 15 years, but looking at 183 rulings on jeonse fraud over the past four years, about half of the 214 landlords did not even receive a prison sentence.

[Lee Jae-ho/Chairman of the Gyeonggi Countermeasure Committee for Jeonse Fraud Victims: "The reasons for leniency mentioned by the judges seem to be considered from the landlord's perspective. They have ruined the lives of thousands of ordinary people."]

In addition to organized jeonse fraud, the recent decline in prices of officetels has increased the risk of negative equity jeonse.

Experts advise avoiding contracts without guarantee insurance and including clauses to cancel contracts if guarantee insurance is denied.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

