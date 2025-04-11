Forced into join surety

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the worsening construction market, the real estate business loan, commonly known as the PF loan market, has also frozen.



As a result, construction companies are demanding joint guarantees from subcontractors to obtain loans, ultimately leading subcontractors to be burdened with debt.



Reporter Lee Do-yoon has the story.



[Report]



A hotel-commercial building in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.



In August 2021, a mid-sized equipment company began equipment construction after receiving a subcontract from a large construction company.



However, before the contract, the primary contractor imposed one condition on the subcontractor.



They needed to obtain a PF loan, but since it was not going well, they requested a joint guarantee.



[Subcontractor: "(The primary contractor) is a company we have been dealing with for a long time. If it's not something like 'I'm going to cut ties with that company,' then refusing is a huge burden."]



The guarantee was provided for a construction project worth 9 billion won.



However, a year and a half later, the primary contractor filed for court protection, and the subcontractor ended up bearing the entire loan amount of 120 billion won.



The construction was completed, but it is difficult to even receive the sales proceeds.



[Development Site official/Voice Altered: "The commercial space has not been sold. The commercial spaces in that block are all empty."]



Third-party joint guarantees are originally illegal.



However, there is an exception when sharing development profits from PF projects.



There is no legal interpretation on whether subcontractors fall under this exception.



[Former Primary Contractor/Voice Altered: "I don't think that's illegal. It's not illegal. OO Trust said that to provide a guarantee, it can't just be OO Construction...."]



The industry is seeing an increase in cases of companies that have no choice but to accept unreasonable joint guarantee demands to receive work, a new form of 'bullying.'



[Lee Min-kyung/Director of Policy at the Korea Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises: "We have recently received reports of damage cases. If a subcontractor has a solid credit rating, they can fall into the trap of joint guarantees at any time, so it seems that system improvements are necessary."]



Currently, individual companies have no choice but to pursue lawsuits, while authorities are reviewing system improvements.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!