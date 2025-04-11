News 9

Lee Jung-hoo on fire with 3 hits

입력 2025.04.11 (02:33) 수정 2025.04.11 (02:34)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball delivered a strong performance, hitting three hits for the second time this season.

The local reaction in the U.S. is also enthusiastic, with local media predicting that Lee Jung-hoo will become the batting champion.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

In the bottom of the 4th inning, with a chance on first base, Lee Jung-hoo skillfully pulls a low outside changeup.

The ball lands in a perfect spot along the right field line, and Lee Jung-hoo completes a triple with a storming run.

In the 6th inning, he again hits a low outside pitch for his second hit.

In his next at-bat, when a pitch comes down the middle, he swings the bat hard.

Lee Jung-hoo, running so fast that his helmet flies off, manages to hit a double.

And in the bottom of the 9th, a well-hit ball does not result in a home run, causing Lee Jung-hoo to miss out on a cycling hit, which is disappointing.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "Honestly, I had a 1% thought about the cycling hit. Then, when I hit the second pitch, it was a foul. The moment I hit the foul, I changed my mind. Once I got rid of that thought, I made a good hit."]

Lee Jung-hoo is currently tied for 9th in the league with a batting average of .333 and leads the league with 7 doubles.

The local reaction in the U.S. is also hot.

A fan club 'Hoo Lee Gans' named after Lee Jung-hoo has emerged in San Francisco, and ESPN has predicted, "Lee Jung-hoo will win the NL Batting title and finish in the top 5 in the MVP voting."

[Chris Young/MLB Network Analyst: "I think he is a huge part of why the Giants are having so much success. This year, the Hoo Lee Gans are out. The Fans are showing up. He's showed off his attributions and what he can do."]

MLB.com also named Lee Jung-hoo as one of the six players who started the season the hottest, and the performance of the 'Son of the Wind' is captivating American fans as well.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee Jung-hoo on fire with 3 hits
    • 입력 2025-04-11 02:33:56
    • 수정2025-04-11 02:34:12
    News 9
[Anchor]

Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball delivered a strong performance, hitting three hits for the second time this season.

The local reaction in the U.S. is also enthusiastic, with local media predicting that Lee Jung-hoo will become the batting champion.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

In the bottom of the 4th inning, with a chance on first base, Lee Jung-hoo skillfully pulls a low outside changeup.

The ball lands in a perfect spot along the right field line, and Lee Jung-hoo completes a triple with a storming run.

In the 6th inning, he again hits a low outside pitch for his second hit.

In his next at-bat, when a pitch comes down the middle, he swings the bat hard.

Lee Jung-hoo, running so fast that his helmet flies off, manages to hit a double.

And in the bottom of the 9th, a well-hit ball does not result in a home run, causing Lee Jung-hoo to miss out on a cycling hit, which is disappointing.

[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "Honestly, I had a 1% thought about the cycling hit. Then, when I hit the second pitch, it was a foul. The moment I hit the foul, I changed my mind. Once I got rid of that thought, I made a good hit."]

Lee Jung-hoo is currently tied for 9th in the league with a batting average of .333 and leads the league with 7 doubles.

The local reaction in the U.S. is also hot.

A fan club 'Hoo Lee Gans' named after Lee Jung-hoo has emerged in San Francisco, and ESPN has predicted, "Lee Jung-hoo will win the NL Batting title and finish in the top 5 in the MVP voting."

[Chris Young/MLB Network Analyst: "I think he is a huge part of why the Giants are having so much success. This year, the Hoo Lee Gans are out. The Fans are showing up. He's showed off his attributions and what he can do."]

MLB.com also named Lee Jung-hoo as one of the six players who started the season the hottest, and the performance of the 'Son of the Wind' is captivating American fans as well.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.
하무림
하무림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

백악관 “중국에 대한 합계 관세 125%가 아닌<br>145%”

백악관 “중국에 대한 합계 관세 125%가 아닌145%”
‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 <br>비례보복 대응

‘눈에는 눈, 이에는 이’ 중국은 비례보복 대응
윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…<br>수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯

윤, 오늘 오후 5시 관저 퇴거…수석급 참모들 배웅할 듯
이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보

이재명 출마 선언 “진짜 대한민국”… ‘방미’ 김동연 경제 행보
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.