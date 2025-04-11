Lee Jung-hoo on fire with 3 hits

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball delivered a strong performance, hitting three hits for the second time this season.



The local reaction in the U.S. is also enthusiastic, with local media predicting that Lee Jung-hoo will become the batting champion.



This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.



[Report]



In the bottom of the 4th inning, with a chance on first base, Lee Jung-hoo skillfully pulls a low outside changeup.



The ball lands in a perfect spot along the right field line, and Lee Jung-hoo completes a triple with a storming run.



In the 6th inning, he again hits a low outside pitch for his second hit.



In his next at-bat, when a pitch comes down the middle, he swings the bat hard.



Lee Jung-hoo, running so fast that his helmet flies off, manages to hit a double.



And in the bottom of the 9th, a well-hit ball does not result in a home run, causing Lee Jung-hoo to miss out on a cycling hit, which is disappointing.



[Lee Jung-hoo/San Francisco: "Honestly, I had a 1% thought about the cycling hit. Then, when I hit the second pitch, it was a foul. The moment I hit the foul, I changed my mind. Once I got rid of that thought, I made a good hit."]



Lee Jung-hoo is currently tied for 9th in the league with a batting average of .333 and leads the league with 7 doubles.



The local reaction in the U.S. is also hot.



A fan club 'Hoo Lee Gans' named after Lee Jung-hoo has emerged in San Francisco, and ESPN has predicted, "Lee Jung-hoo will win the NL Batting title and finish in the top 5 in the MVP voting."



[Chris Young/MLB Network Analyst: "I think he is a huge part of why the Giants are having so much success. This year, the Hoo Lee Gans are out. The Fans are showing up. He's showed off his attributions and what he can do."]



MLB.com also named Lee Jung-hoo as one of the six players who started the season the hottest, and the performance of the 'Son of the Wind' is captivating American fans as well.



This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.



