Jung Kwan Jang's Mega heads home

[Anchor]

The women's volleyball team has faced another bittersweet farewell after they bid farewell to the volleyball queen Kim Yeon-koung.

Jung Kwan Jang's star player Mega will be leaving the V-League at the end of this season.

Kim Hwa-young met with Mega for her final farewell before returning to her home country.

[Report]

Captured at the airport, Mega appeared in casual clothes instead of the familiar Jung Kwan Jang uniform, looking somewhat unfamiliar.

As always, she smiled and took photos with fans and chatted, but a somewhat somber expression was noticeable.

This is because it is the last day before she returns to her home country of Indonesia after leaving the V-League at the end of this season.

[Mega/Jung Kwan Jang: "I thought it was a priority to take care of my mother who is alone. I can play volleyball again anytime, but family is the most important thing to me, so I made the decision to leave."]

Mega, who entered the V-League two years ago as a spiker wearing a hijab, drew attention with her explosive attacking power and friendliness, creating a 'Mega craze'.

Having led Jung Kwan Jang to the championship match after 13 years, she is now being praised as one of the best foreign players in the V-League, surpassing the Asian quota.

[Mega/Jung Kwan Jang: "I really want to thank everyone who loved me for the past two years and came to watch me play. Please continue to support me wherever I play in the future. Thank you!"]

One person who feels the loss of Mega more than anyone else is head coach Ko Hee-jin, who held Mega's hand tightly, unable to stop crying despite her injured knee.

[Ko Hee-jin/Jung Kwan Jang Coach: "She always thought of the team first, and there will never be another player like her. I really want to play with Mega again."]

["Thank you so much. (I’m grateful too!)"]

If the opportunity arises to return, Mega promised to wear the Jung Kwan Jang uniform again and bid a beautiful farewell.

["Goodbye KBS! Don't forget me!"]

This is Kim Hwa-young from KBS News.

